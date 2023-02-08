Source title: Strong cultural New Year atmosphere Beijing People’s Art two major dramas “Under the Red Flag” and “Tea House” have been staged one after another

Just after the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit, Beijing People’s Art Theater has staged two major dramas “Under the Red Flag” and “Tea House” one after another. The small theater play “My Poor Malat” and the public art lecture held by the People’s Art Museum have gained a large number of audiences attention, aroused enthusiastic response, and created a strong cultural New Year atmosphere. Several plays were sold out within a few minutes after the tickets were issued, and the box office revenue exceeded 5 million yuan. A total of more than 10,000 audiences entered the theater and received a lot of praise from the performance. As a newly rehearsed play, “Under the Red Flag” was full of seats in the first round of performance, and received wide acclaim. Experts and audiences praised the director’s handling, actors’ performances, and stage design, and affirmed the overall presentation of the work: “Beijing Renyi’s “Under the Red Flag” is a letter from home, it is full of ‘Beijing flavor’, full of ‘banner popularity festivals’ ’, in line with Beijing Renyi’s artistic style, and it’s also pretty.” After the Spring Festival, Lao She’s classic drama “Tea House” was staged, and Liang Guanhua, Pu Cunxin, Yang Lixin, He Bing, Wu Gang, Feng Yuanzheng and other talented actors and actresses gathered again. Every year when “Teahouse” is staged, it will not only trigger a box office climax of “one ticket is hard to find”, but also form a kind of cultural enthusiasm. This year is no exception. The audience is enthusiastic about watching performances, discussions, and attention remain high. Many spectators arrived at the theater ahead of time, waiting for admission with a sense of ritual. At the end of the performance, the audience not only applauded for a long time, but also refused to leave for a long time, continuing to write a new round of stage memories with “Tea House”. See also Telling the moving story of the city with drama The small theater play “My Poor Malat”, which was also staged during the Spring Festival, attracted a large number of young audiences. The romantic and warm atmosphere brought festival warmth to the audience, and the speculative theme aroused widespread resonance among the audience. In addition to wonderful performances, during the Spring Festival, Beijing Renyi also held a public welfare art lecture – “”Under the Red Flag” Home and National Conditions”. “Under the Red Flag” directors Feng Yuanzheng, Yan Rui, and leading actors Pu Cunxin, Liang Danni, and Wang Qianhua were present to share the behind-the-scenes stories of the play’s creation process with the audience. On the day of the event, nearly 500 spectators came to the scene by signing up to receive tickets, and communicated and interacted with the creators on the spot. In addition to performances, a platform for communication with audiences has been built, allowing more audiences to have a more comprehensive understanding of the artistic creations of Beijing Renyi.

