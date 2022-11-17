The cumulative global sales of the flight shooting game “Air Combat 7: Skies Unknown” exceeded 4 million sets!

[November 17, 2022]Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that it will be released on January 17, 2019. The latest home console game in the “Air Combat” series, “Air Combat 7: Skies Unknown”, has accumulated global sales after its release. In the fourth year, it exceeded 4 million sets; the cumulative global sales volume of the “Air Combat” series has also exceeded 18 million sets. At the same time, a special message from Mr. Kazutoshi Kono, director of the “Air Combat” series will be published.

Highest-selling “Ace Combat” franchise history

The cumulative sales of the series have reached more than 18 million sets worldwide. The latest work of the “Ace Combat” series “Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown” has launched a cooperation with the highly acclaimed movie “Defender: The Lone Ranger” after the paid additional download content , sales increased significantly, reaching the highest record in the history of the series, breaking through 4 million sets.

A special message from Mr. Kazutoshi Kono, director of the “Ace Combat” series

2022 is also almost over. As I write this message, members of the development team of “Ace Combat” are having a long meeting in the conference room next door. In the past development room, there are still members working on development work.

Released on January 17, 2019, “Air Combat 7: Skies Unknown” achieved a global cumulative sales of 4 million sets.

There are 4 million people around the world, all over the planet, who are willing to pick up Sky Combat 7: Skies Unknown, so we are able to connect with so many people.

Thinking of this, what do you think of everyone who is willing to pick up this work? Did you enjoy and play this game? Are you looking forward to playing the next “Ace Combat”?

The development team and all players can watch and listen to the same thing together in such a short time in life, and maybe laugh and be moved by the same thing together. I think we have become partners who share precious time.

So from the bottom of my heart, I think that the players who supported Ace Combat, members of the development team, and everyone involved can be deeply proud of this achievement.

Whether it is the past or the future, I am very grateful to everyone. I would like to express my highest thanks to all of you.

“Ace Combat” Series Director

Kazuto Kono