The curious episode of Alejandro Garnacho with a fan after the game with Indonesia

The tour of the Argentine National Team through Asia left several pearls as a result of the fury of the fans. It was precisely in today’s match against Indonesia, where one of them He managed to evade security and take a picture -at all costs- with Alejandro Garnacho on the playing field.

The curious situation occurred when the match had ended. In the middle of the greeting between the footballers of both teams, a subject dressed in a gray shorts and a divided shirt with the colors of Argentina and Indonesia took center stage and the number 49 worn by the striker at Manchester United.

The young man ran to where the players were and He went directly to face Garnacho. With his cell phone in hand and the burly security men chasing him, he managed to take a selfie before being captured.

The moment when an Indonesian supporter enters the field to take a selfie with Garnacho #bolanettitimnasday #bolacomtimnasday pic.twitter.com/rNB5fGkCS9 — BOLA.COM (@bolacomID) June 19, 2023

Then, as he was being carried off the field, He was seen smiling and happy for having achieved the goal. He even got to talk to the sports network ESPN.

“I’m excited. I am a big fan of Garnacho and I was finally able to have a photo with him”, he expressed proudly. “I only asked him if I could take a picture with him, but he didn’t answer me at all… I am speechless”, he completed with the smile that decreed the best day of his life.

Fans who enter the field after the match is over, and get a selfie with Alejandro Garnachopic.twitter.com/anppSJtC7R — FaktaBola (@FaktaSepakbola) June 19, 2023

The gestures of Alejandro Garnacho that drove the Argentine fans crazy

Alexander Garnacho He is one of the footballers who generates the most expectation among the fans of the Argentine national teamnot only because of his quality, but also because, despite being born in Spain, he decided to play for our country.

In this case, the networks were revolutionized when Images of the Manchester United footballer were seen singing the Argentine anthemin the preview of the match against Indonesia.

It also caused quite a stir when he decided to change his profile picture on Instagram. The young man chose to share the portrait of him wearing the albiceleste jacket.

Garnacho renewed his Instagram profile with the albiceleste jacket.





