Home » The curious operation on a plane at the Neuquén Airport that did not go unnoticed
Entertainment

The curious operation on a plane at the Neuquén Airport that did not go unnoticed

by admin
The curious operation on a plane at the Neuquén Airport that did not go unnoticed

The icy temperatures that prevailed during the day on Thursday gave away several rare images. On the routes, several vehicles misled and in other sectors of the province, snow or fog did their part. While in the Neuquén President Perón International Airport a curious operation on a huge plane stole attention in the early hours of the day.

several operators They “defrosted” the fuselage of one of the Aerolíneas Argentinas planes who spent part of the night at the air station in the provincial capital.

The video was shared by a commercial airplane pilot who disseminates aeronautical material on his Facebook profile. Twitter john larsen.

The post is accompanied by a text that reads: “Thaw process on a morning with -2°C in Neuquén.”

The curious operation at the Neuquén Airport: What it is and how the “de-icing of an airplane” is carried out

According to the specialized portal https://www.oneair.es/, the so-called “De-icing on aircraft” is one of the “most important” procedures during the colder months.

Many airports that have to live with temperatures below zero, sThey are forced to implement winter plans in order to guarantee safety in arrival and takeoff operations.

He Aircraft de-icing is the process by which ice that forms on the fuselage is removed, and also any type of contamination that may affect the performance of the aircraft.

The team that makes the operation is made up of trucks that, using a telescopic arm, spray the planes with a mixture of water and antifreeze. These tank trucks incorporate boilers that heat the mixture up to 82ºC.

The deicing liquid mixture is composed of water and glycol: water melts existing snow and glycol slows down icing on aircraft.

See also  Perceive the power of music and dreams "Sing!""Juvenile" is about to start-International Online

Besides, a dye is added so that operators can check which areas have been decontaminated.


You may also like

US breaks record for killings in six months,...

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Share New Sneak...

Zegna Baruffa increases investments in sustainability. «It is...

Dollar pain: before the weekend, the blue rises...

Discovering «The secrets of colour»

Varied options to enjoy with the family

The TV and Film Industry Faces Uncertainty as...

Disney CEO Bob Iger Reveals Plans to Cut...

Here are the 10 stars of Goodwood, the...

After denying that he sexually abused the complainants,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy