Title: Vera Wang’s Wedding Dresses Divorce Curse: Internet Theorizes Supernatural Connection

Subtitle: Ariana Grande’s Split Ignites Controversial Tales of Designer’s ‘Cursed’ Gowns

Date: [Date]

Ariana Grande’s recent breakup with real estate agent Dalton Gómez has sparked fresh rumors and captivated social media once again. While sources close to the couple claim they remain friends after ending their relationship in January this year, the internet’s “conspiracy” sector has a different and rather supernatural theory to offer. The focus of this theory lies on the dress Ariana wore on her wedding day – a creation by renowned designer Vera Wang.

Vera Wang, famous for her exquisite bridal gowns, has been associated with a peculiar “curse” that supposedly befalls marriages where her designs are worn. Over the years, numerous celebrity couples, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, have fallen victim to this so-called curse.

One notable example is the wedding of iconic singer Mariah Carey and music executive Tommy Mottola. The couple tied the knot in 1993 but sadly separated just four years later in 1997. Although Carey cited various reasons for their split, including Mottola’s alleged infidelity with baseball player Derek Jeter, some attributed a part of the blame to the supposed curse of Vera Wang’s dress.

Another high-profile couple affected by the curse were Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The highly-publicized marriage of the two heartthrobs, which lasted from 2000 to 2005, came to an end due to irreconcilable differences. Aniston’s unwillingness to have children was said to be a contributing factor, leading Pitt to find love elsewhere. The couple’s decision to part ways deepened the speculation surrounding the curse.

The curse even extended to Latin American artists, as demonstrated by the ill-fated marriage of singer Jennifer Lopez and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony. Four days after finalizing his divorce with Dayanara Torres, Anthony married Lopez, who donned a Vera Wang dress on her special day. The couple’s tumultuous relationship lasted a decade, with two children being born during their time together. The reasons for their eventual split remain uncertain, but Lopez shared her emotional turmoil in a book released after their divorce.

Punk rock princess Avril Lavigne’s marriage to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley also ended prematurely. After tying the knot in 2006, the couple faced difficulties primarily due to Whibley’s struggles with alcohol. Lavigne finally decided to call it quits in 2010. Though their breakup disappointed fans, it also inspired the creation of the hit song “With Me” by Whibley’s band, which was reportedly written for Lavigne.

Actress and singer Hilary Duff also found herself caught in the grasp of the curse after her marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie in 2010. The couple, who have a child together, amicably separated after six years of marriage, citing a gradual loss of connection. However, Duff later confessed that she still struggled with the emotional repercussions of the divorce, longing for the idyllic family life she had envisioned.

Even one of today’s most prominent reality TV stars, Kim Kardashian, was entangled in the curse. Before her highly publicized marriage to Kanye West, Kardashian was briefly married to basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011. However, their union was short-lived, as Kardashian filed for divorce just 72 days after their wedding. The ensuing legal battles between the former couple stretched on for 20 months, overshadowing the short-lived relationship itself.

While some dismiss the idea of Vera Wang’s wedding dresses being cursed as mere superstition, the prevalence of high-profile divorces among couples attired in her designs certainly raises eyebrows. As yet another celebrity relationship bites the dust, the enigma surrounding the “curse” adds another layer of intrigue to Vera Wang’s iconic creations.

Whether this curse is a mere coincidence or rooted in more supernatural elements, only time will tell. Until then, couples contemplating tying the knot in a Vera Wang gown may find themselves pondering the age-old question: to embrace the magic or avoid temptation altogether?

[Author Name]

