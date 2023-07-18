Title: Vera Wang’s Wedding Dresses: Are They Truly “Cursed” for Divorce?

Subtitle: Internet Speculation Surrounds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Breakup

The world of celebrity romances is always intriguing, especially when it comes to high-profile couples and their unique love stories. Recently, pop sensation Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez made headlines as rumors circulate about their breakup. While sources close to TMZ suggest that the couple ended their relationship on amicable terms back in January, internet conspiracy theorists have begun entertaining a rather peculiar theory – Vera Wang’s wedding dresses might be cursed.

Gomez and Grande exchanged vows in 2021, and their wedding was celebrated with joy and optimism. However, one intriguing detail has caught the attention of many – Ariana Grande wore a dress designed by the renowned designer Vera Wang. Throughout the years, Wang has created numerous wedding dresses for celebrities, some of which have notoriously ended in divorce.

One of the most notable cases that sparked discussions surrounding Wang’s dresses was Mariah Carey’s marriage to businessman Tommy Mottola. The couple tied the knot in 1993 but ultimately separated in 1997. In an interview, Carey reportedly attributed her decision to leave, in part, to the appearance of baseball player Derek Jeter and Mottola’s alleged infidelity. This marked one of the first instances where Wang’s dresses gained negative attention.

Another prominent example is the highly publicized marriage between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 2000. Considered one of Hollywood’s golden couples, Aniston and Pitt captured the spotlight throughout their relationship. However, Aniston’s reluctance to have children reportedly led to Pitt’s disillusionment, eventually leading him down a different path and into the arms of Angelina Jolie.

In 2004, just four days after finalizing his divorce from Dayanara Torres, Marc Anthony walked down the aisle with Jennifer Lopez, who also chose to wear a Vera Wang dress. Despite their ten-year marriage and the birth of twin sons, the relationship eventually crumbled, leaving both stars searching for answers. In a book released in 2014, Lopez tried to explain the sudden shift in her feelings toward Anthony, describing a moment of anxiety and certainty that they could no longer continue together.

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne’s marriage to Sum 41 lead vocalist Deryck Whibley in 2006 also fell victim to these speculations. Lavigne reportedly decided to end the relationship in 2010 due to Whibley’s battles with alcoholism. Although their split disappointed many fans, it gave rise to the emotionally charged and heartfelt song “With Me” by Sum 41, dedicated to Lavigne.

Hilary Duff, another pop icon, succumbed to the curse of Wang’s wedding dresses as well. After marrying hockey player Mike Comrie in 2010 and welcoming a son in 2012, the couple’s connection gradually faded, leading to a mutual separation. Despite their relatively smooth parting, Duff later revealed the lingering emotional struggles that followed the divorce, regretting not having a traditional happy family.

Among the more recent examples is the short-lived marriage between reality TV star Kim Kardashian and basketball player Kris Humphries. Meeting in 2011, the couple quickly became engaged, tied the knot, and, just as swiftly, filed for divorce. However, their legal battles prolonged the process, leaving them unable to bid adieu properly. This long and tumultuous divorce journey further fueled rumors of Wang’s supposed curse.

While it remains unclear whether these wedding dresses genuinely bear a curse or if these relationships simply fell victim to the complexities of celebrity life, the notion persists. Vera Wang’s name has become synonymous with controversy, sparking debates about the influence of superstition and the power of suggestion.

As for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, the truth behind their breakup remains buried beneath the speculations and theories. While some may attribute their separation to the alleged curse, others recognize that relationships are multi-faceted and often subject to various factors.

In the world of celebrity weddings, the question lingers: is it merely coincidence or something more sinister at play? As love stories continue to unfold, the allure of Vera Wang’s designs will undoubtedly be met with curiosity and intrigue, forever leaving us to wonder if her creations truly carry a curse or if it’s all just an imaginative fabrication of the human mind.

