The curtain of the new music season will be handed in tonight, Yu Long will once again perform the “Riddle” Variations after 28 yearsFly into the homes of ordinary people

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 music season kicks off. Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Kai

With Yu Long’s baton gently raised, tonight, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 music season kicked off. In the second half of the opening concert, the performance of British composer Edward Elgar’s “Riddle” Variations filled the audience with a warm atmosphere. In 1994, the 30-year-old conductor Yu Long handed in the baton for the first time and performed this piece.

It is reported that the Shanghai Symphony of tomorrow night will be the first online paid live broadcast. In addition, in the second opening concert of the music season, under the baton of Yu Long, Shanghai Jiaotong will also present the world premiere of “Wheel of Time” composed by Wang Feinan, a young cross-border composer commissioned by Shanghai Jiaotong University.

Young power is relaying

After a lapse of 28 years, Yu Long has grown from a young conductor to a leader in Chinese symphony, and there are still new stars shining on the stage – that is the new principal viola of the Berlin Philharmonic who will join the Berlin Philharmonic in October. He is the first Chinese musician in the history of music to play the viola solo in the opening performance. It is he who brings Elgar’s introspection and sighs to the string in his later years; it is also him who makes people re-understand the gentle yet individual viola.

Yu Long (right) conducts on stage

In people’s traditional impression, the viola has always been the most easily overlooked part of the symphony orchestra, but in fact it has the most mellow and warm sound. And it is usually those who are mild-mannered and emotionally sensitive who find its beauty best. Mediyan is such a person. Born in 1994, he has a calm and airy personality that is rare among his peers. He is known as the “general victorious” in music competitions. It is this stable performance that has won him the world. The position of the chief of the “First Day Group” Berlin Philharmonic.

Mediyan is playing

Perhaps due to the star effect, the addition of Mediyang has also boosted the popularity of the viola. Zhou Ping, head of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, revealed: “Mediyang’s special performance can be said to be empty in seconds.” In this regard, Mediyang said with a smile: “If it is because of I, it is also very good to make everyone fall in love with the viola.” For him, since he was inspired by his teacher to change to the viola at the age of 10, he has been attracted by this instrument that is closest to the human voice, “It is like a Baritone, the voice of the piano is full of stories.”

Chinese voices are colorful

The 2022-23 music season will continue to pay attention to young musicians, promote commissioned creations, and demonstrate the majestic power of Chinese composers and Chinese works. While presenting the depth, breadth and thickness of classical music, it returns to the essence of music and explores the natural relationship between “music and city” and “music and people”.

Tonight’s world premiere of “The Wheel of Time” uses bicycle elements to evoke people’s nostalgia for an era. In this music season, Yu Long will also team up with young pianist Zhang Haochen to bring Brahms’s two piano concertos and Brahms’ No. 1 Piano Quartet arranged by Schoenberg into a symphonic version; Young conductors Yuan Ding, Zhang Lu, Huang Yi, Sun Yifan, young pianists Luo Wei and Wang Yalun, erhu performer Lu Yiwen, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra’s band chief Liu Ming, and big pipe chief Chen Dingyuan will also play a major role in the music season. , showing the musical talent of young musicians.

It is worth mentioning that Lin Ruifeng, the top six contestant in the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition, will perform the world premiere under the baton of Lv Jia after performing the piano accompaniment version of Zhou Tian’s violin concerto “Night Journey”. Play the band version. In addition, the new music season will also present Liu Suola’s “The Legend of the Great Sage”, Yu Ji’s “Ode to the Silk Road” and other new commissioned works.

In addition to the outstanding youth backbone, conductors Lv Jia and Shui Lan, violinists Ning Feng, pianists Lang Lang and Li Jian, singers Shen Yang, Huang Ying, cellist Savalas and other old friends of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, It will also work together again to launch a number of wonderful music feasts.

This season’s resident artist and famous soprano Yu Guanqun will collaborate with singers Zhu Huiling, Xiahou Jinxu, Yang Xiaoyong and others to perform Verdi’s Requiem and Bizet under the command of Director Yu Long. Two masterpieces of the opera Carmen. In addition, Mendelssohn’s masterpiece “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” compiled by Jiao Yuanpu and narrated by the powerful actor Zhang Aijia will also appear in the music season.

2022 marks the centennial birthday of Mr. Zhu Jianer, composer-in-residence of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. The resident conductor Zhang Jiemin will join forces with assistant conductor Zhang Lu to complete a special commemorative concert. Among them are his classic new folklore “Sketch of Qianling”, “Lantern Festival” and “Symphony No. 10 “Jiang Xue”, as well as the vocal work “Shuilong Song”.

Mr. Zhu Jianer, together with musicians such as Liu Suola, Chen Qigang, Tan Dun, Zhou Tian, ​​Wang Feinan, Yu Ji and other musicians, presented the creative power of Chinese composers of the old, middle and young generations in the handover music season, allowing the audience to hear the music of different periods. The different efforts of Chinese composers to balance and integrate “China” and “world”.

The relationship between Shanghai Symphony and the city and its value to the city, in addition to regular performances, are also reflected in the “Music Map Classroom” series, which has been widely recognized by parents and schools, and the “Evening Rush Concert” series for office workers. These music brands that have torn off the “high and low” labels allow young people to walk into the concert hall without any pressure and feel the music.(Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhu Yuan)