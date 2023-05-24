The cut of Route 22 in Neuquén continues due to complaints of passes to the plant and “accommodated” recategorization

A group of workers self-summoned by the Ministry of Social Development of Neuquén cut Route 22 at the intersection with Anaya, where the organization’s headquarters are located. They denounce thatafter the April 16 elections in which he lost the MPN, transfers to permanent plant and unjustified reclassifications were made, while other employees who understand that they do deserve them, continue to wait. In addition, they claim to be part of today’s joint commission meeting and describe the unions as “traitors”.

One of the workers, Lorena Zárate, indicated that cut is total, on the two lanes, and that they expect the accompaniment of other sectors, such as the EPAS. Also, he pointed out that yesterday they joined in supporting them from the Bouquet Roldán hospital, but that they learned that during the night they suffered attacks by union leaders, in retaliation.

Earlier, in “Let’s start” by BLACK RIVER RADIOZárate had explained the details behind the protest that started a week ago.

He indicated that it all began with a decree that was known less than 10 days ago because, he assured, it had been reserved and was not published in the Official Gazette. According to the worker, he himself ordered the transfer to a permanent plant of 516 political plant employees from different ministries.

If they want to meet these people and they lost, let them take them to work in their companies,” claimed Lorena Zárate, Social Development worker.

“The real thing is that they are not working, a little more than 80% are people who are not fulfilling a function in our ministry. Where are these people, where do they work? We don’t know,” Zárate pointed out. He added that there is a case of someone working for the CALF public services cooperative and collecting the salary for Development. Also, that there is a person exonerated in 2017 for aggravated robbery, with house arrest.

The worker clarified that those who claim belong to the permanent plant. At the beginning of May, there were protests for a little more than 1,400 hired who were discharged after the MPN lost, who, according to councilor Claudio Domínguez, could have continued if the current ruling party won the governorship on April 16.

Zarate explained that, according to the labor agreement, every six years they should access the possibility of recategorizing, but, instead, the income from people “coming in through the window (…) they are political arrangements (…) they are occupying the places that correspond to us».

He questioned that there are workers who were not recategorized and, therefore, cannot retire because they would receive a very low amount.

Complaints of “well-to-do” plant passes: why they accuse the unions of traitors

When asked why the protest was taking place outside the union organization, Zárate stated that the decree was signed by both unions (ATE and UPCN), that each one has their people on the list, along with the Government.

“Not only are they accomplices, they are also they are lying to our faces because we have been making the pertinent claims (…) patience ran out when the union decided to drop its pants and deliver us on a tray,” criticized the worker, who clarified that she is affiliated with UPCN.

He pointed out that it was minister Germán Chapino who informed them that Today a meeting of the Interpretation and Joint Self-Composition Commission would be held (CIAP) of which the unions had not communicated.

In addition, he recounted that They demand that Governor Omar Gutiérrez “roll up his sleeves” to put a stop to this situation.

Listen to the benchmark for self-summoned Social Development, Lorena Zárate, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

