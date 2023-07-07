the cutest video, the most exciting story

About five kilometers fromLa Hoya hill there is a known curve in esquel like theto the guanacoswhere when it snows he usually throws salt around noon for it to drop below freezing point and melt. Tempted, they approach more and more confident, without fear of humans. “It’s as if they were domesticated,” says Lely Castro, a resident of the city nestled at the foot of the Andes mountains and author of a spectacular video of the animals in that section of the route that leads to the Chubut ski resort. She filmed it while she was snowing in this Patagonian paradise and it has a beautiful story behind it. Here she shares it.

The guanacos walk quietly on the road.

«There is a story that catches me when I see the guanacos, that of my mother»

This is his story: «We can always observe this species in the curve that bears its name, I always go and take time to take a picture of it. Maybe it is not the one or they are the best, but There is a story that catches me when I see them, that of my mother«, reports.

«She was a little girl who was given as a gift, she was raised by an aunt, Doña Luisa, who was Mapuche. He raised her with his traditions and with respect for his very sacred beliefs. At mom’s 7 years they did a ceremony called Katan Kawiñ, at least that’s how I heard it told by mom. It was like a baptism I understand, with a great sacred ceremony grandparents came from all sides », she points out.

«It was in Mallín Grande, in mom’s memories. With tears in her eyes she counted step by step, there they pierced her ears to put their chawaitos (earrings). They say that the neighboring grandparents and uncles offered fabrics for her clothes, others silver, ribbons of different colors that would adorn her braids and that’s how the time came for her name in Mapuche: Llankin Huan, I’m not sure I spell it correctly. I’m probably spelling it wrong, but it means Lost Guanaco»add.

«I think that’s why I always look for them… When I see them I understand the wisdom of Doña Luisa, the namesake. As mom said, the name was a lost girl…. but at the same time a woman with the most tender looka mother who sheltered us and left her children everything for us, a huge, wise woman who loved dad and who we never forget, Mommy Corazón de lana, “he says.

Lely and her mother in the streets of Esquel.

Lely recounts that her mother knew how to weave all her children woolen garments with which they dressed every day, that they came to ask her from afar how she did it so well and that they came to film her from Buenos Aires for a documentary. That she was blessed to have her as a mother, that she is moved when remembering her, that she suffered a lot but there was always love in her, that every May 25 and July 9 with a large pot that she had bought she did crazy things and invited the neighbors, that she was tender, honest and honest, that she instilled in them the most beautiful thing, to be in solidarity with everyone, not to make a difference. That she left this world three years ago, at 78 according to her written records, at 85 according to the truth, because she was written down late. That she misses her every day and that is why she usually goes to the Curva de los Guanacos, in search of the most beautiful memories of her.



