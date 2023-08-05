Home » The Cutral Co prosecutor’s office is working on the complaint for the management of funds from the ENIM entity
The Cutral Co prosecutor’s office is working on the complaint for the management of funds from the ENIM entity

The Cutral Co Prosecutor’s Office requested information from the El Mangrullo Intermunicipal Autarchic Entity -ENIM- in response to the complaint filed by a Plottier accountant, requesting an investigation into whether or not there were crimes against public administration, the municipalities of Cutral Co and Huincul and the body itself. Now it will be analyzed by accounting experts who will determine if any type of crime was committed.

He Chief Prosecutor Gastón Liotard confirmed the entry of a complaint and explained that it was filed on July 6, one day before the judicial fair begins. «fell to the prosecution who was in my position, we have asked the Entity (ENIM) to give us the information that was required,” he described.

Liotard indicated that this information has already been sent and now, the next step is that it must be submitted to analysis by of the team of specialized experts. “It will be analyzed by experts such as accountants, administration graduates and professionals who are closer to accounting, and not so much to legal aspects as lawyers can know,” he added.

In the complaint filed by Plottier’s accountant, Leandro Rattá, the prosecutor’s office is requested to investigate whether the alleged crimes of fraudulent administration, embezzlement of public funds and bribery were committed.

The complainant considers that, according to the balance 2021 del ente ENIMwould have “made” a “funding” in a company for the “sum of $44,363,823.00 valued at nominal value of July 2013.”

And that according to “what was expressed in said accounting report, not even its capital has been recovered, neither its updates, nor its interest, which would bring the amount of said placement never recovered to the large sum of $3,275 million (update by CPI and interest at Libor rate)”.

It also states that there is “48% of loans granted that have not been recovered” by 2021. The accountant assesses the damage in the order of “4,479 million pesos.”

Once the judicial activity has been resumed, after the fair, Liotard explained that the expertise of the experts in accounting and administration matters is obtained, they will be informed “what was done well, what was done wrong or what was not done” and thus it will be possible to make a decision as to whether there are elements to promote the investigation with those responsible or not.

With the rest of the information to be collected, the chief prosecutor of Cutral Co understood that these are state places that are publicly accessible and “information can be sought, if needed,” such as the Court of Accounts or the municipalities.


