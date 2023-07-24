The DAIA on alert for an agreement between Bolivia and Iran

The Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAILY) expressed concern about a defense agreement signed last Thursday between Bolivia and Iranin consideration of the Hezbollah group and the terrorist attacks against the Israeli Embassy and the AMIA headquarters in 1992 and 1994.

Despite this statement, with the signature of the president of the NGO, Jorge Knoblovits, and its general secretary, Alejandro Zuchowicki, up to now, there has been no response from the Foreign Ministry that directs santiago cafiero. The document was also criticized by members of the Bolivian opposition.

The governments of Bolivia and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to expand bilateral cooperation in the field security and defense, reported the Persian state agency IRNA. The agreement was signed in Tehran by Bolivian Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo Aguilar and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

“DAIA, representative entity of the Argentine Jewish community, alert on risks to the security of Argentina and from the region after the defense agreement signed by Bolivia with Iran, a country linked to the Hezbollah terrorist group and responsible for the attack against the AMIA-DAIA headquarters that caused 85 deaths and more than 300 injuries, was disclosed,” they reported.

“The DAIA urges the Argentine government to condemn this agreement and demand that Bolivia reconsider its decision after having produced two ferocious terrorist attacks in the country, in 1992 and 1994”, they detailed.

The security agreement has not been detailed and the parties have only reported that it is aimed at helping Bolivia in its fight against drug trafficking already reinforce the surveillance of its borders. The Iranian foreign minister added that he would also include sale of equipment y staff training. From the DAIA they fear that the resource will be used to collect information about our country.

The relations of the Bolivian government party, the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), with the Iranian regime have been very close since the first government of Evo Morales. In 2012, the then president of Iran, Mahmud Ahmadinejad, even paid a week-long visit to Bolivia.

Criticism of the opposition to the agreement between Bolivia and Iran

Frederick Pinedo, former president of the Argentine Senate, expressed his opinion on Twitter: “We deplore the fact that a sister country like Bolivia has entered into a security or defense agreement with Iran, a country in conflict with Argentina over terrorism. The region is a zone of peace. It would deserve a request for an explanation from our country.”

For his part, the former Secretary of National Intelligence, Miguel Angel TakesHe maintained: “The recent military assistance agreement between Bolivia and Iran is unusually serious and constitutes a strategic threat not only in terms of terrorism, but also in military terms.”

“Iran provides the drones with which Russia attacks Ukraine. This forces a clear geopolitical realignment and consequently a reformulation of our intelligence, at the same time as a comprehensive reorganization of our armed forces. More than ever, this fact highlights the transcendental importance of both institutions”, he added.

The Bolivian opposition criticized the agreement and the Argentine government has not yet communicated its position

With the same concern, the national deputy of Together for Change, Alberto Asseff, tweeted: “Bolivia agreed with Iran on an arms supply pact. It will receive drones like the ones it delivered to Russia in the war against Ukraine. What are Bolivia’s conflict hypotheses that lead it to equip itself with modern weapons?

Waldo Wolf, Secretary of Public Affairs of the Buenos Aires government, also denounced: “Bolivia makes a security agreement with Iran, which is accused by our courts and supported by Interpol as responsible for the attack on AMIA in 1994.” “The silence of our Foreign Ministry in the face of an event that puts our security at risk with the collaboration of a neighboring country is unacceptable,” he added.

