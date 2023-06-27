The dance drama “Du Fu” will be staged at the Hangzhou Grand Theater to perform the Tang Dynasty described by the “Poet Sage”-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The dance drama “Du Fu” will be staged at the Hangzhou Grand Theater to perform the Tang Dynasty described by the “Poet Sage”

The whole play of “Du Fu” is divided into four chapters: “Traveling in Zhuang”, “Ten Years in Chang’an”, “Abandoning Officials and Going to Hermitage”, and “Climbing the High and Looking Far”. The whole life of speaking out for the people and never condescending for his personality condensed the whole process of entering the world, living in the world, and being born in the world.

There is not a single line on the stage. Du Fu’s life is constantly walking, in the ups and downs of the times, and in the eyes of the past when he is old.

Du Fu’s life is originally a poem. There is no need to add more embellishments, and there is no way to concoct redundant plots. Just follow his footsteps and observe the Tang Dynasty described by him. Through his eyes, look from the world and the self to all living beings.

Qianqiu’s “poet sage” has waves in his pen. In the dance drama “Du Fu”, there are expectations, dreams, sighs, and regrets. There are broken mountains and rivers, tears of blood, and the true love of the world. This is not just a story about Du Fu, the “sage of poetry”, but a story The detainees led by Du Fu felt the poetry of life in knowing people and discussing the world.

Climbers and Shouters

From the juvenile grand tour of “being at the top of the mountain, looking at all the small mountains”, to the loneliness of the evening scene “without a word of relatives and friends, old and sick with a lonely boat”, the dust of the great changes of the times falls on ordinary people. It may be a mountain that is difficult to climb, but Du Fu has been struggling to climb all his life. Not only did he painstakingly pursue his artistic creation with the attitude of “speaking is not astonishing and endlessly dead”, but also he finally called for ideals on the mountain with a lofty perspective that transcended personal destiny, with the care of realism and humanistic spirit.

Climbing high and looking far away, raising his arms and shouting, Du Fu is a climber of the times and a caller of destiny. He did not indulge in the ups and downs of his own situation, but got closer to the people more and more, and realized the joys and sorrows of their lives. He closely linked his thoughts, feelings and wishes with the people. He was singing for the people, To express the feelings of the people, every word comes from the heart, and every sentence speaks loudly.

Hundred Years of Songs have suffered from the pain of not seeing a bosom friend

Van Gogh, who was impoverished during his lifetime, and Du Fu, who became famous after his death…Life is only a few dozen years, and the vast night sky is always lit by stars that burn out life.

Du Fu once lamented: “I have suffered a lot from singing for a hundred years, but I have never seen a bosom friend.” When he was alive, his achievements were not well known. It was not until the Yuanhe period, that is, 40 years after Du Fu’s death, that he began to hear respect and admiration for him. was known to more people.

Those who know me say I am worried, those who don’t know me say what I want? Most of those who forget their direction in the emptiness of writing, and those who turn a blind eye to reality in the emptiness of metaphysics, have mostly been worn away by the years, but Du Fu and his never-extinguished humanistic spirit have always illuminated the way forward.

Have a big mansion in your heart, why be afraid of the ordinary

Tormented by the pain of life, his figure became more and more gloomy, but his footsteps became more and more firm. He seemed to be staggering forward in a narrow alleyway, just to pursue the remaining light.

Therefore, there are two Du Fu on the stage, who have gone through the weather-beaten perspective all the way, looking back at the bits and pieces of this life. He did not blame others, nor complain about himself. Regarding his ideals, it has been described in “The Thatched House Is Broken by the Autumn Wind”. Expressed clearly.

It’s only half a hundred, but his life is going down, but his spirit is climbing. When he finally reaches the end of the ordeal and is about to break through the darkness, what the light illuminates is not his vicissitudes of life, but the ideal home in his heart: Tall, brand-new houses rise from the ground. It is dark and the rain is still falling, and the wind is still whistling. Under the tight gray tile eaves, the lights of thousands of families are lit up—these are the suffering people who are starving and freezing all over the world. Where home is, it is a home that cannot be shaken by wind and rain.

So, Du Fu smiled, with tears in his smile, and shouted with urgency and enthusiasm like fire:

“There are tens of thousands of mansions in Ande, which shelters the underprivileged and happy, and is as safe as a mountain without being affected by wind and rain!”

“Whoa! When I suddenly see this house in front of my eyes, it will be enough for my hut to be broken and frozen to death!”

The people are the love of his life, and poetry makes him unswerving. He integrated his love for the country, the common people and even life itself into his magnificent poems that are unique in ancient and modern times.

So, more than 1,200 years later, we want to help Du Fu realize his ideal on the stage, even if the ideal scene is very short, the smile is real and bright, and the “Old Du” in ragged clothes said: Look, I have a big heart Xia, why be afraid of the ordinary?

“Sage of Poetry” is back! The epic-level original dance drama “Du Fu”, which was selected as a project supported by the National Arts Fund three times, won the 10th Chinese Dance “Lotus Award” dance drama award, and created a myth of 3 billion network traffic, will be staged in Hangzhou Grand Theater in November.

Du Fu, in his 59 years of life, wrote more than 1,500 poems. There are expectations, dreams, emotions, and regrets in his poems… The joys, sorrows, sorrows, joys and sorrows that life must go through are all hidden in his poems. Even after more than a thousand years, Du Fu is still the Chinese. spiritual idol.

A “poet sage”, half of Tang history. With dance, he shows his life of ups and downs and ambitions that cannot be rewarded; with poetry, he tells the vicissitudes of the Tang Empire from the coming of all nations to the turmoil and decline.

Performance time: November 10th at 19:30, November 11th at 14:30

Venue: Hangzhou Grand Theater · Opera House

Performance duration: no less than 110 minutes (3 hours parking coupon provided)

Performance ticket price: 680/480/380/280/180/80 yuan

