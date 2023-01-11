People’s Daily Online, Beijing, January 9th (Liu Yingying) January 8th coincides with the 986th birthday of Mr. Su Dongpo. The dance poetry drama “Dongpo” held a media meeting in Beijing. This is a brand-new masterpiece jointly created by China Oriental Performing Arts Group Co., Ltd. after the phenomenal work “Only This Green”. The play will meet the audience this year.

From the very romantic “When is the bright moon, ask the wine to the blue sky” to the interpretation of lofty aspirations “The great river goes east, the waves are washed away, and the romantic man of the ages”, to the optimistic philosophy of life of “One can live in the mist and rain”, a literary master Su Dongpo uses openness and generosity to condense the melody in his pen, and his spiritual character lasts through the ages and is immortal.

The dance poetry drama “Dongpo” uses modern poetic expression, between “meaning” and “environment”, freehand to find the most accurate match point between contemporary people and Dongpo’s spirit: lively, active and full of deep love, from the joys and sorrows of the world From optimism to open-mindedness, it demonstrates the moving quality of devotion. The works dig deep into the essence of Chinese classical aesthetics such as literature, painting, and music, and imagery show Su Dongpo’s spiritual and cultural outlook, combining traditional Chinese aesthetic interest with the connotation of the times.

As early as October 19, 2021, the main creators began to conduct pre-creation research and research, and the work took more than a year of careful preparation. The dance poetic drama “Dongpo” brings together excellent domestic and foreign artist teams: Shen Wei, an internationally renowned choreographer, dancer, painter and visual artist, is specially invited to serve as the chief director, choreographer, screenwriter, visual director, stage design, costume design, and modeling design , co-written by Guo Changhong, deputy secretary-general of China Television Arts Committee, national first-level screenwriter, and TV drama “Flying Award” judge, and Chen Qigang, an internationally renowned Chinese composer in France and music director of the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, as the music director. Xiao Lihe, the lighting designer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games and the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games, served as the lighting designer; Yang Tao, vice president of the Chinese Calligraphy Academy and doctoral supervisor, served as the calligraphy designer; In charge of sound design, etc.

The dance poetry drama “Dongpo” is a key rehearsal and performance work of China Oriental Performing Arts Group in 2023. Jing Xiaoyong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Oriental Performing Arts Group, said that he hoped that by creating and arranging “Dongpo”, he would deeply explain the value of traditional culture in the era, and make it a masterpiece of the era that promotes the classics of Chinese traditional culture and demonstrates the confidence of the great country culture.

Original manuscript link: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2023/0109/c1012-32602716.html

Editor in charge: Niu Yuhang