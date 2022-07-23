Listen to the audio version of the article

On July 5, “Il manifesto” published a letter, the work of a group of teachers, in which it argued “the need for urgent and substantial changes” to the history manuals. At the basis of this request, which is not new, however, is the consideration that history is constructed “not only as an analysis of the past, but also as a prophecy of the future”. This latter affirmation arouses not a few reservations. Indeed, no historian can think of being a prophet.

The heartfelt appeal of the signatories of the letter is aimed at the need to rewrite the manuals by changing their paradigms, that is, promoting a different knowledge, attentive to the role of women and peoples who have avoided the use of arms, unraveling “through these categories the thread of the whole history ».

Citizen training

The appeal can lead us to believe that what had been one of the strengths of the political program of the left between the 1960s and 1970s is being revived: the battle in defense of the school as a fundamental space for training citizens and opening up merit towards each group. social, in the name of the democratic principles established by Article 34 of the Constitution. But the history manuals produced in Italy by the Unification were, in reality, a genre that was anything but static: their main didactic purpose, in fact, went from founding the nation to educating citizenship. Yes, because the manual, like any other text, is the result of the historical context in which it is fired and of the pen that assumes the responsibility of selecting facts, characters and phenomena. Therefore, it is worth not generalizing, remembering that the awareness of the risks of a too notional teaching of history has long since produced new didactic strategies.

Eliminate manuals altogether?

Except that, as often happens in cultural operations of this magnitude, the merciless analysis of the innovators, pushed to suggest not only rewriting but eliminating manuals altogether, ended up transcending. And the confrontation matured on the one hand between the supporters of a pure “didactic mediation” and on the other hand the proponents of a more conventional frontal transmission of the discipline today seems to have resulted in a dead end. The signatories of the appeal stigmatize the manuals for being dominated “by a politico-military perspective and by the red thread of wars and the male role”. In this sense, they would be responsible for making people believe that “violence even belongs to human nature”.

As a historian of the military phenomenon, however, I find it hard to find in the manuals of our schools a militarism as evident as that denounced by the signatories of the letter. Italy is, moreover, a country in which, at the level of academic studies, the “military” has been largely removed since the Second World War, struggling to be recognized as a renewed sector of research in history à part entière: as a set of factors, that is, at the same time social, institutional, cultural – not only political-strategic – unavoidable in the analysis and understanding of the events of our past.