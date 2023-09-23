The Dark Legacy of Helter Skelter: How Charles Manson Used a Beatles Song to Justify His Crimes

The story of Helter Skelter, the crude Beatles song that Charles Manson used to justify his bloody crimes, is one that continues to generate controversy. The song, which represented a drastic change in The Beatles’ sound, became linked to one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.

In the late ’60s, the music scene was evolving, with bands like Led Zeppelin and The Who gaining popularity for their wild and rebellious sound. The Beatles, although still releasing avant-garde albums, were no longer connecting with their audience due to their decision to stay away from live performances.

It was during this time that Paul McCartney read an interview with Pete Townshend of The Who, where he described their newest recording as the “raunchiest, loudest, most ridiculous rock and roll.” Inspired by this, McCartney set out to create a song with similar characteristics and thus began working on Helter Skelter.

The recording process of the song was intense, with Ringo Starr having to hit the drums with particular fury to achieve the desired sound. After 18 takes and countless changes, Helter Skelter was released in 1968.

Around the same time, Charles Manson, who had spent most of his life in prison, became obsessed with The Beatles and their white album. Manson believed that the lyrics, melodies, and rhythms held apocalyptic messages, with Helter Skelter particularly sticking in his mind.

On August 9, 1969, Manson sent his followers to murder producer Terry Melcher and anyone in his former house as revenge for rejecting his music. However, Melcher had moved, and the house was now occupied by actress Sharon Tate and her husband, Roman Polanski. The Manson followers brutally murdered Tate and three others, believing they were fulfilling Manson’s vision of Helter Skelter.

During Manson’s trial, he claimed that Helter Skelter represented confusion and that he had been led to commit the murders because of the message within the song. Manson blamed the songwriters for his crimes.

In the aftermath of the murders, Paul McCartney admitted that he was initially hesitant to perform Helter Skelter live because of its connection to the tragedy. The Beatles spoke out against Manson’s interpretation of the song.

The story of Helter Skelter and its association with Manson’s crimes continues to captivate and disturb audiences. It serves as a chilling reminder of the power of music and the impact it can have on individuals, for better or for worse.

