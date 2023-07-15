Home » The daughter of Alex Caniggia and Melody Luz was born: it was the doctor who announced the news
Entertainment

Neither the mother, nor the father, nor the relatives. The one who announced the birth of the daughter of Alex Caniggia and Melody Luz was the doctor who received the baby and assisted the dancer during her delivery.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, Alex Caniggia and Melody Luz for sharing the most magical day of your lives. Thank you Patricia Larramendi for that teamwork. Welcome The Empress. We love you, ”Dra. Lelis (holistic pediatrician) wrote on her official Instagram account where she shared a photo that shows her son Mariana Nannis and another colleague on the day of the report. The doctor also invites everyone to subscribe to her YouTube channel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dra Lelis (@lelisdra)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ᴍ ᴇ ʟ ᴏ ᴅ ʏ (@melodyluz)

At the moment, the parents did not demonstrate on networks or share photos of the girl on networks.

