After closing 2021 with a turnover of 191.8 million euros, up 25.5% compared to 2020 and 17.5% compared to 2019, with the forecast of closing 2022 with a further increase in revenues to 230 million (+20%), the Davines group – an Italian company operating in the professional beauty sector present in 90 countries with the Davines haircare and Comfort Zone skincare brands – continues its development in Europe with a new branch in Germany. Davines Germany, which will open this year, joins the Italian, English, French, Dutch, American, Mexican, Hong Kong and Chinese ones.

Abroad is a driving force for the development of the group which generates 80% of its turnover there: the United States and Europe are its main markets even if last year the company recorded double-digit growth rates in all Countries where it is present, especially 20% in Asia and 30% in South America. Germany is also strategic, where growth was 14%: Davines’ goal is to enter the top 10 of professional haircare by the end of 2025 and the new branch will serve, from the start of the commercial activity, around 500 salons in the country. Furthermore, ten sales consultants will integrate the current commercial network together with a new team of eight trainers and a local marketing structure.

“We have been present on the German market for twenty years and we believe the time has come to open a branch in such a strategic market, with 80 million inhabitants and one of the highest GDPs in Europe – comments Anthony Molet, CEO of the Davines group –. We are convinced that our message and our commitment to sustainability will resonate well in this country. The opening of Davines Germany and a new office consolidates our path of organic growth at an international level in a market that for us is among the top five at a global level».

Davines has already planned the opening of a new branch, the Davines House, in Düsseldorf, in the second half of the year, which will incorporate the Davines Academy for training hairdressers in Germany. The new headquarters will play a key role in spreading the brand’s values ​​and reliability and inspiring the team of collaborators and its customers.