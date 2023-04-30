“The day he took office, the coup was already underway”

Arturo Frondizi was the first constitutional president after the coup d’état that overthrew the government of Juan Perón in 1955. The military dictatorship headed by General Pedro Eugenio Aramburu attempted a political solution to the regime in 1958, promoting institutional normalization, albeit conditioned because it kept the regime proscribed. peronism. The figure of Frondizi had established himself strongly in the last stage of the Justicialist government as the leader of a replacement generation. He had joined the Radical Civic Union in the 1930s and was later one of the leaders who renewed that force in the 1940s by giving rise to the Intransigence and Renovation Movement. In 1946 he was elected national deputy for the City of Buenos Aires and in the 1951 elections he joined the UCR presidential formula as Ricardo Balbín’s vice-presidential candidate, which was finally defeated by the Peronist formula. From 1954 to 1957 he was president of the National Committee of the UCR and then of the UCRI until 1958.

Frondizi’s rise within the UCR and the position of some of the party’s weighty leaders in relation to the Aramburu dictatorship led to a rupture as a result of internal groups led by Ricardo Balbín, Amadeo Sabattini and Miguel Ángel Zavala Ortiz unaware of Frondizi’s presidential candidacy, proclaimed by the National Convention of the UCR in November 1956. Thus, the 1958 elections were reached. On February 23, Arturo Frondizi, as candidate of the Intransigent Radical Civic Union (UCRI), was elected with the vote of many Peronists President of the Nation by 4,049,230 votes, against 2,416,408 for Ricardo Balbín, proposed by the People’s UCR (UCRP), and 690 thousand blank.

“There was no document that proved a pact between Frondizi and Perón, as was said. That version was a maneuver that was installed to be able to condition him. Perón’s political-electoral decision to urge the vote for Frondizi was one thing and another, very different, was that a document was signed, exhibited in a photocopy of which the original was never known, with the signature of both leaders, which was later shown with a calligraphic study that they were forged signatures”, clarifies first of all Román Frondizi, nephew and direct collaborator of the president during the years of government and until his death, in 1995.

Then he describes the moments before Frondizi’s candidacy. “There were different maneuvers by political and military sectors to veto Frondizi’s candidacy and impose a statute for political parties that favored Dr. Balbín, who was close to the military government. There were also those from the Balbinist wing of radicalism: Armando Balbín, brother of the candidate, was in charge of the negotiations with Peronism with the idea of ​​authorizing a neo-Peronism to run for election. There was even a meeting between Aramburu, Balbín and Manrique to find a way to come to an understanding with a sector of Peronism, a project that was abandoned due to the negative repercussions it could have had among the radicals”.

—What was the resistance to Frondizi due to?

—His figure had grown strongly in vast areas of public opinion beyond his party: from Catholics and nationalists to independents, broad sectors of youth and intellectuals. Social empathy was based on the autonomous position that he had against the policies of the military government and also on his proposal for national reconciliation and economic development with justice and freedom, which he was expressing in his speeches. And no less a fact was that it grew in the working class and in sectors related to Peronism that had voted blank in the Constituent Assembly of 1956 and that they understood that voting for it was the best way to prevent the continuation of the policies of the military government, embodied in the figure of Balbin. In June 1956, as part of consultations with the political parties, Aramburu invited Frondizi and Balbín with their respective wives to dinner at the Olivos estate. After dinner, the three men retired to talk and Aramburu asked them what the attitude of the radical party would be towards the government’s measures. Frondizi, who was the president of the party, replied that they would support those that they considered positive for the country, but that they would criticize the negative ones. Balbín expressed himself in a very different sense and said that, although he had always agreed with Frondizi, he was not now. He argued that the Liberating Revolution had ended Perón’s dictatorship and that, therefore, he was going to give him his full support, whether he did things well or badly. Obviously, these positions transcended public opinion and were confirmed when Balbín’s radicalism put Carlos Alconada Aramburu in Aramburu’s cabinet as Minister of the Interior, Acdeel Salas as Minister of Justice and Ángel Cabral, a Sabattinista, as Minister of Communications. Little by little, the mass of white voters in 1957 perceived Balbín as a natural successor to the military government and for this very reason they gradually leaned in favor of Frondizi.

—Did you take office conditioned by those inmates of power?

—Actually, today from a distance, I can say that the day Frondizi took office, the coup d’état was already underway. Between the electoral victory and the inauguration on May 1, there were very tense moments.

—How were those circumstances before taking over the presidency?

—Very difficult, fraught with great uncertainty. The dictatorship that was leaving the government was not convinced to hand it over to Frondizi, according to clear signs that reached us. He was opposed to the new government creating a Ministry of Defense and, furthermore, he wanted to decide who should be the secretaries of the Army, Navy and Aeronautics. Such was the situation that while we waited in Arturo’s house for the moment to go to Congress, where he would be sworn in, we did not know if the most senior commanders of the Armed Forces would accompany him or take him prisoner. We considered the possibility that they were going to stop him beforehand, a suspicion that we confirmed after listening to the head of the group of jeeps escorting the presidential car, who said that he should wait for a signal from the Minister of War, General Arturo Ossorio Arana, to find out where they should take Frondizi, whether to Congress or to prison. Faced with this situation, I went directly to La Rosada. It was pathetic to see everything empty, without people, without papers. It was the administrative vacuum prepared by the outgoing regime. Some Army officers I ran into even said almost shouting that the government should not be handed over. Frondizi took office as president amid conspiracies. Undoubtedly the coup was crouching waiting for his opportunity, and he had it on March 29, 1962, after Arturo endured 34 threats and military uprisings, to end up overthrown and detained on Martín García Island.

*Writer and journalist.

Semblance

At 88 years old, Román Frondizi is a lawyer from the UBA, graduated with honors. He practiced his profession in Argentina and Italy, with particular reference to constitutional and company law. He was a judge and president of the Federal Appeals Chamber of La Plata. He was also co-judge of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation; member of the Argentine delegation to the Summits of Supreme Courts and Tribunals of Ibero-America (Caracas, La Antigua-Guatemala-Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Cancún); and Argentine representative before the First Judicial Summit of the Americas (Quito). He is the author of numerous books and articles mostly related to different legal topics.

Tribute

On Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m., an act of homage to Arturo Frondizi will be held at the Olivos Cemetery on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of assuming the presidency of the Nation. It is convened by the Tribute Commission, made up of, among others, Martín Balza, Félix Borgonovo, José Octavio Bordón, Carlos Corach, Raúl Estrada Oyuela, Norma Cadoppi Frigerio, Álvaro González Lonzieme, Gustavo Grobocopatel, Diego Leivas, Arnoldo Listre, Emilio Perina and Elva Roulette.