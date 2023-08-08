Home » The dead rise to 7 after the impacts of Russian missiles against an eastern Ukrainian city
The dead rise to 7 after the impacts of Russian missiles against an eastern Ukrainian city

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from Russian missile strikes that struck apartment blocks and other buildings in a city in eastern Ukraine rose to seven on Tuesday, with 67 injured, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday. inland.

Two Russian missiles crashed Monday night in the central area of ​​Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, which is partly occupied by Russia, according to local authorities.

The missiles, which struck 40 minutes apart, damaged nine- and five-story buildings, houses, a hotel, restaurants, shops and administrative buildings, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of trying to reduce eastern Ukraine to “broken and charred stones.”

Russian missiles, drones and artillery have repeatedly attacked civilian areas during the war. The Kremlin says its forces only attack military targets and attributes other damage to debris from Ukrainian anti-aircraft weapons. It is not possible to verify the claims of either side.

Meanwhile, an overnight attack on the Kharkiv region town of Kruhliakivka left two dead and nine wounded, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

