Sani

2023-03-13T13:09:00+08:00

This show is so strong! When the editor was following the drama, I couldn’t help crying because of several warm moments, and I still can’t forget it in the past 3 days. Are you also moved by this healing drama wrapped in a revenge shell?

In the editor’s mind, “Dark Glory” is not only a decisive revenge drama, but also a healing drama that brings comfort to the victims. Just like the screenwriter Kim Eun-sook said, “Send support to all the victims in the world“, after the heart-pounding revenge, what remains in my heart for a long time is the touch: those warm words, those who gave love in the same life, and Tong Ping extended a warm helping hand to others.

(Source: Netflix @ “Dark Glory” poster)

1. “The water is too cold, wait until spring to die, okay?”

Tong Ping, who was suffering from school violence, walked into the icy river. It happened that another mother-in-law lost her son in a drunk driving accident and wanted to end her suffering. Tong Ping pulled her mother-in-law to the shore with all her strength, but the mother-in-law noticed that she had bare feet and said with a smile: “My child, the water is too cold, right? Let’s wait until spring to die, okay?” The souls cried and hugged each other, gaining warm comfort from each other. Years later, her mother-in-law still remembered that Tong Ping was her savior, and Tong Ping finally understood what her mother-in-law meant. In fact, she was telling her not to give up in a hurry, and to wait until spring to bloom.

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix @ “Dark Glory”)

2. “I am no longer in that corridor, you should leave too”

Jing Lan and Tong Ping were originally good friends, but they chose to turn a blind eye when Tong Ping encountered school violence. Unexpectedly, she became the next victim and another prey in the gym. She was full of guilt towards Tong Ping but didn’t know how to face it. When Tong Ping helped her take away the heavy wine bottle, she finally mustered up the courage to thank and apologize. Tong Ping said, “I’m not in that corridor now, so don’t stay in that gymnasium any longer.” her past.

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix @ “Dark Glory”)

3. “Congratulations on our 19th birthday”

Zhaoxi passed away unjustly at the age of 18, and Tong Ping suffered a devastating physical and mental injury at the age of 18. For 18 years, victims who failed to recover their honor lived as if time stood still until their perpetrators received belated punishment. In the last episode, Tong Ping came to visit Zhaoxi’s grave: “Zhaoxi, time has finally moved forward. Congratulations, you and I are both 19 years old.”

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix @ “Dark Glory”)

4. “That’s what I should have heard, 18 years too late”

The mother and daughter in Xizhen were sent to prison by Tong Ping one after another. Although the police in charge of the case realized that everything was a conspiracy by Tong Ping, they finally believed what Tong Ping said about the past 18 years ago. They decided to end the investigation and stop forcing The victim no one listened to. With tears in her eyes and clenched hands, maybe this is the first time God is finally on her side?

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix @ “Dark Glory”)

5. “Help me get my son out of hell”

After completing his revenge, Tong Ping climbed onto the roof, but was stopped by Ru’s mother: This is not how your ending should be, and so is Ru’s! Just like my mother once allowed Ru Xing to help Tong Ping get revenge, today I also ask Tong Ping to allow her to save Tong Ping: “I must save your life, so help me save my son from hell! Then, let He insisted on living till the end. I beg you.” Some parents keep pushing their children to hell, and some parents do everything they can to pull their children out of hell. It’s really touching T^T

(Source: [email protected])

6. “Let’s live as Kang Hyun Nam, and live cheerfully”

Although Jiang Xiannan is a victim of domestic violence, he has a cheerful and humorous personality, and dreams of wearing bright lipstick and being a handsome spy in his next life. Tong Ping gave her a lipstick and told her that she could put it on in this life. When saying goodbye, she especially told her: “Go to your ideal life, don’t continue to be my assistant aunt in that world, and live as Jiang Xiannan Let’s live happily ever after.”

(Source: [email protected])

7. “Thank you for helping me escape and changing my life, teacher”

The same, but no one reached out to help him in his childhood, and he struggled alone in hell for 18 years. She tried her best to pull Shanya, who suffered from domestic violence, out of that family, sent her to study abroad, and told her to take the courage to turn around and leave, to study hard, go traveling, go to art galleries, and not let her mother down for her protection.

Before leaving, Shanya thanked Tong Ping for helping her escape and change her life. She hugged Tong Ping, cried and promised that she would go to the art museum and become a better person. She would also reach out to help others and change their lives like a teacher. Tong Ping patted Shan Ya on the shoulder for the first time. Although she thought she was not a good person, at least a mother and daughter got out of hell because of her appearance.

(Source: [email protected])

8. “Among the things the victim lost, how much do you think you can get back? Your own glory and reputation are the only two things, right? Some people get it back through forgiveness, and some people get it back through revenge.” Get it back. Only when you get back these things can you count as returning to the starting point. After returning to the starting point, the same schoolmate can continue to live his 19 years old.”

He Duling didn’t understand why Tong Ping was obsessed with revenge. Based on his concept of profit and loss calculation, what he could get from revenge was simply not worth the gain. But Ru Hao understands that what the victim needs is not material benefits, but his own glory and reputation. Only by recovering these can he return to the starting point and let the life that has been stagnated due to injury continue to move forward.

(Source: [email protected])

