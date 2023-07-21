the defense and Rondón, the targeted

River, the current champion of the Professional League, was eliminated from the Argentine Cup by lose 1-0 against Talleres, in Mendoza. after the match, the memes exploded. The defense, the changes of Martín Demichelis, the game schedule, some of the points that the messages had.

Some of the protagonists of the user messages were Marcelo Gallardo and Martín Demichelis. Also the Millionaire’s defense and the time the match was played.

pic.twitter.com/yCd6IFZa5J — The wizard of the clash (@TomateCherry31) July 21, 2023

Demichelis at a press conference explaining that they lost the match against Talleres due to jet-stress etc etcpic.twitter.com/Jv6JGp0SFC — La12muffera ⑫ Boca Juniors (@la12muffera) July 21, 2023

El Diablito watching as Demichelis puts Rondon, Paradela and Palavecino pic.twitter.com/y1EnY3Ff8W – Alejo Villarreal (@ale_villarrealr) July 21, 2023

This is how you plan to play the 8th of Libertadores pic.twitter.com/vMqN2QCnnS — jimee (@sunloneylwt) July 21, 2023

They ruined my friend’s day.

They ruined my weekend.

they ruined my life. pic.twitter.com/0m6CibsZGX — Enzo 9/12 ⭐⭐⭐ (@Enzo_R1v3rPlate) July 21, 2023

me when the game ended pic.twitter.com/MkLTEZPvHb — Lind@ ⭐⭐⭐🇦🇷 (@LindaaCARP) July 21, 2023





