Home » the defense and Rondón, the targeted
Entertainment

the defense and Rondón, the targeted

by admin
the defense and Rondón, the targeted

River, the current champion of the Professional League, was eliminated from the Argentine Cup by lose 1-0 against Talleres, in Mendoza. after the match, the memes exploded. The defense, the changes of Martín Demichelis, the game schedule, some of the points that the messages had.

Some of the protagonists of the user messages were Marcelo Gallardo and Martín Demichelis. Also the Millionaire’s defense and the time the match was played.


See also  "Our Comala must not die, stop the Esselunga construction site"

You may also like

Canada settles for a 0-0 draw against Nigerians...

LOEWE Overtakes Prada as World’s Most Popular Fashion...

The Government issued the mandatory conciliation due to...

Ángela Aguilar Stuns with Bold Eye Look on...

Versace Announces K-Pop Sensation Hyunjin as Global Brand...

how to make the recipe that amazed Germán...

Herrera’s special thanks to the Talleres fans in...

Stars Shine on the Red Carpet at the...

A miner offers $150,000 for information about the...

Intense search for a teenager who was absent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy