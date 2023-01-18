Listen to the audio version of the article

By now the beauty routine is becoming more and more complete, it is not enough to apply a cream and massage it according to an anti-aging ritual, but it must be integrated with beauty devices. These hi-tech tools are perfect for performing various functions: deep cleansing of the face, toning the skin, eliminating blackheads, reducing wrinkles, creating a flawless hairdo and more.

According to the new Coherent Market Insight report, the demand for beauty tools is constantly growing, if in 2021 the business was 120 billion dollars, it is expected that by 2030 it will reach 199.15 billion dollars with an annual growth of 5 .8 percent. The reasons are different. The lockdown has contributed to their growth, which has led to a rethinking of our beauty routine having spent more time at home. Added to this is the continuous advertising through social media by actresses, influencers, renowned facialists who do their utmost to give advice to improve skin care and more affordable prices compared to the early years in which the devices were reserved for an elite.

Now the offer is so vast that with about ten euros you can buy skin beauty devices online according to your needs. Not only that, these tools offer technology connected to the apps downloaded on our smartphones for complete skincare, with attention to emerging innovations in the fields of LED light therapy, thermotherapy, cryotherapy, pulsations and microcurrent.

Face & body cleansing

Facial cleansing is a very important step for the beauty of the skin. The Swedish house Foreo has just launched Luna 4 Plus, the sonic brush that removes up to 99% of all impurities, sebum and dead cells from the skin. During cleaning, the red LED light pleasantly warms the area, stimulating the formation of collagen and elastin. Furthermore, thanks to the Foreo For You app, it is possible to set up a tailor-made treatment not only for cleaning but also for skin rejuvenation, after applying a serum, on different parts of the face, including the neck. The Swedish brand has also thought of the body with Luna 4 Body, the sonic silicone brush dedicated to cleansing, exfoliation and massage that counteracts the onset of ingrown hairs and improves circulation and lymphatic drainage. For a deeper cleansing of the face you can use the Voyor Blackhead Aspirator, the device has three speeds to effectively remove blackheads, sebum and impurities in clogged pores, making the skin more radiant.

Enhanced skin care

Perfect hydration is one of the first steps for healthy skin, but creams are often not enough, so skincare needs to be integrated with devices. Skin UP Classic is an ultrasonic nebulizer that dispenses dermo-cosmetic formulas prepared by Phil Pharma laboratories. The atomized delivery allows the micro particles to penetrate deeply for a toned and invigorated skin. The fluids are enriched with hyaluronic acid, coenzyme Q10 and lipoic acid linked in the Tri-Complex molecule, the fluid with aloe vera counteracts redness. Also for skin redness there are the Ice Globes, frozen spheres to be passed on the face following well-defined massage techniques, they allow the skin to be decongested, deflate the bags under the eyes and give tone to the face. There are several brands on the market, including: Dermalogica, Zoe Ayla and the Ice Globes Fraîcheur Paris in borosilicate glass that mimics the effects of cryotherapy. The NuFace Fix device, in the shape of a pen that emits beams of microcurrents, smoothes wrinkles and fine lines.