the demand of neighbors for gas continues

This Wednesday dawned with a cut in the Neuquén Industrial Park sector. They are residents of Colonia Rural Nueva Esperanza who are interrupting the traffic on the North Highway and Casimiro Gómezfor which police personnel are diverting vehicles. They demand the gas access.

Starting at six in the morning, traffic in the Neuquén Industrial Park area is congested by the cut made by residents of Colonia Rural Nueva Esperanza. They commented that the Measurement continues past noon. They reported that they have not received responses from anyone and that will remain in place until someone from Social Development or the government give them a solution.

Jaqueline Muñoz, neighbor of plot 34 of Colonia Nueva Esperanza who participates in the court in Casimiro Gómez, spoke with BLACK RIVER RADIO and he recounted: “they gave us a place here in the allotment, supposedly with all the services, recently they put the water on us and we managed to get the jug, but now they took it from us”.

the main claim that the neighbors have is access to gas. “They left us without a bottle, they don’t help us, They have abandoned us here”Jacqueline assured, “the government washed its hands and they continue to bring families to the subdivisions.” And he recounted the panorama that exists in the neighborhood: «here there is no water, there is no electricity, houses have burned down, we do not have firefighters nearby, we do not have the police ».

They demand that the authorities respond to their demands. “I sent a message to Mr. Germán Chapino – Minister of Social Development and Labor – he saw it but he didn’t answer me, I told him about the cut. Finally he demanded: “Someone give us an answer because they can’t have us like this.”

The neighbors will maintain the cut until they give him a solution. Jaqueline said that they are willing to spend the night there “there are neighbors who took the tents in case they decide to camp.” The police reported that the staff It is in place diverting traffic.

Listen to Jaqueline Muñoz, a neighbor who participates in the cut in Casimiro Gómez, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

