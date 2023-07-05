Home » the demand of neighbors for gas continues
Entertainment

the demand of neighbors for gas continues

by admin
the demand of neighbors for gas continues

This Wednesday dawned with a cut in the Neuquén Industrial Park sector. They are residents of Colonia Rural Nueva Esperanza who are interrupting the traffic on the North Highway and Casimiro Gómezfor which police personnel are diverting vehicles. They demand the gas access.

Starting at six in the morning, traffic in the Neuquén Industrial Park area is congested by the cut made by residents of Colonia Rural Nueva Esperanza. They commented that the Measurement continues past noon. They reported that they have not received responses from anyone and that will remain in place until someone from Social Development or the government give them a solution.

Jaqueline Muñoz, neighbor of plot 34 of Colonia Nueva Esperanza who participates in the court in Casimiro Gómez, spoke with BLACK RIVER RADIO and he recounted: “they gave us a place here in the allotment, supposedly with all the services, recently they put the water on us and we managed to get the jug, but now they took it from us”.

the main claim that the neighbors have is access to gas. “They left us without a bottle, they don’t help us, They have abandoned us here”Jacqueline assured, “the government washed its hands and they continue to bring families to the subdivisions.” And he recounted the panorama that exists in the neighborhood: «here there is no water, there is no electricity, houses have burned down, we do not have firefighters nearby, we do not have the police ».

They demand that the authorities respond to their demands. “I sent a message to Mr. Germán Chapino – Minister of Social Development and Labor – he saw it but he didn’t answer me, I told him about the cut. Finally he demanded: “Someone give us an answer because they can’t have us like this.”

See also  'Canine Power' and 'West Side Story' are the biggest winners of the American Film and TV Golden Globe Awards - Teller Report Teller Report

The neighbors will maintain the cut until they give him a solution. Jaqueline said that they are willing to spend the night there “there are neighbors who took the tents in case they decide to camp.” The police reported that the staff It is in place diverting traffic.

Listen to Jaqueline Muñoz, a neighbor who participates in the cut in Casimiro Gómez, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

Tune in RIO NEGRO RADIO. Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 91.9 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).


You may also like

How was the first contact between the Court...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

Mystery Solved: The Truth Behind Talina Fernández’s Alleged...

Francisco Cerúndolo and Guido Pella advanced to the...

Extreme Right Activist Interrupts Interview to Pray for...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

the round of 16 crosses of the Copa...

The Missing She: Ni Ni’s Crying Scene and...

“I hope we continue on this streak”

Shakira and Gerard Piqué: The Revelation of an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy