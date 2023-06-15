Home » The Democratic Party separated from Rodríguez Larreta and allied with Milei
Entertainment

The Democratic Party separated from Rodríguez Larreta and allied with Milei

by admin
The Democratic Party separated from Rodríguez Larreta and allied with Milei

He Democratic Party of the City of Buenos Airesa founding member and historical ally of the PRO and Juntos por el Cambio in that district, distanced himself from Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and signed its alliance with La Libertad Avanza, the force headed by Javier Miley.

In the internal elections last May, the ruling party obtained more than 44% of the votes, and the two opposition lists added 30.48% and 25.36% respectively. Although they did not obtain a majority, when the Convention was formed they agreed and thus voted in favor of the change of alliance that took place on June 14, the deadline for registration.

The vote in which the opposition won by joining was not without controversy: the ruling party requested the annulment of the convention before the Justice for “a series of violations of the Organic Charter” and requested a measure not to innovate. The judge with electoral jurisdiction María Servini rejected the precautionary measure filed.

The opposition leaders of the Democratic Party celebrated the alliance with Javier Milei in the City of Buenos Aires.

The assembly of Milei: alliances, proxies and expenses

Larreta had co-opted the party”

“Today the party is officially integrating the alliance (with La Libertad Avanza), which is an important change for the trajectory it had been having and means for Milei a victory over (Horacio Rodríguez) Larreta, who had co-opted the party”, he explained to PROFILE Gonzalo Riobó, promoter of the initiative and who headed the opposition list that obtained 30 percent of the votes.

The lawyer, affiliated with the party since 2019, agreed with the other opposition list – led by Inés Marcuzzi – to achieve the change of political force. The Democratic Party, he said, “was practically lost, with almost no political activity” and he considered it “functional to (Horacio) Rodríguez Larreta”.

See also  Zeng Shunxi’s contract termination case won the first-instance court ruling to terminate the contract with Black Gold Company_Plaintiff_Zeng Wei_Counterclaim

More than two years ago, as the opposition leader explained, they no longer felt represented by their historical ally, since the PD was among the founding members of the party created by Mauricio Macri.

Libertarians: fracture in the lists but without public grudges with Milei

In this regard, he expanded: “At that time it had its raison d’être because it was a center-right force, but over time the party was losing political prominence and we were tied to an alliance that did not reflect our values, nor did it allow us to have political role”.

villarruel milei 23022022
Victoria Villarruel and Javier Milei.

In several of the districts in which the Democratic Party is formed, there is already support for La Libertad Avanza, as in the case of Córdoba, Mendoza and Chaco, and in the province of Buenos Aires, who represents by force is Victoria Villarruel, the pre-candidate for vice president in the formula along with Javier Milei.

AG / ED

You may also like

my country’s digital human industry is booming, and...

Prohibition of producing coal affects business that favors...

[Thought Leaders]Filming a Documentary Calling for Attention to...

Inflation slowed down in May and was 7.1%...

Actor Zhang Yingcai, who once starred in “Journey...

convictions for fraud for two groups of developers

The Buenos Aires PJ agreed to compete in...

Arabela Carreras will be a candidate for mayor...

‘Transformers: Rise of Heroes’ Tops Opening Weekend Fortune

The left goes to the Paso with two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy