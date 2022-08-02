Original title: The descendants of the generals of the Red Army will come to Hubei to pay tribute to the martyrs, and a film based on Cai Shenxi will be filmed

Hubei Daily News (Reporter Nong Xinyu, intern Xiang Yuqi) Recently, the descendant of the famous Red Army general Martyr Cai Shenxi, the well-known film and television actor Mo Xiaoqi, together with playwright Zeng Yu, Li Hong and other collection teams, came to the “General County of China“. “——Hubei Hong’an conducted a two-day survey and conducted in-depth exchanges with relevant parties in Hong’an on the preparation of the film about General Cai Shenxi.

In October 1932, in order to cover the strategic transfer of the main force of the Red Fourth Front Army, the then commander of the Red 25th Army, Cai Shenxi, fought against the enemy, and unfortunately died heroically in Huangcaifan Village, Hong’an. In 1989, Cai Shenxi was identified by the Central Military Commission as one of the 33 military strategists in our army (later added Huang Gonglue, Fang Zhimin, Liu Zhidan, a total of 36).

Mo Xiaoqi (formerly known as Wang Mengmeng) is the fourth generation direct descendant of Cai Shenxi (great granddaughter). She was born in Beijing and is a film and television actor and host in mainland China. Actress and nominated for Best New Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards. In 2012, she played the role of Wu Mei in the hit TV series “Beijing Love Story”.

It is reported that this time Mo Xiaoqi made a special trip to Hong’an after finishing the filming of the red-themed movie “A Life to the Party”. On July 27th and 28th, in the place where his great-grandfather Cai Shenxi fought and died, Mo Xiaoqi and his party, led by Wang Shijun, a member of the Wuhan Municipal Party History Propaganda Group and a military writer, conducted a special red root-seeking trip.

At the former site of the Red 25 Army Headquarters in Huangcaifan Village, Shangxinji Town, Hong’an County, Mo Xiaoqi visited the house of Cao Xiuying, the landlord where Cai Shenxi lived in those days. The original burial place and the Memorial Garden of Commander Cai Shenxi, everyone presented flower baskets, and Mo Xiaoqi bowed to Grandpa Tai with tears in his eyes; in the Xianren Cave, 3 kilometers east of Huangcaifan Village, halfway up the mountain, the wind collection team conducted a field survey of Cai Shenxi’s command of the blocking battle. On the battlefield, listen to Wang Shijun’s introduction to the whole process of Cai Shenxi’s command of battles, injuries and heroic sacrifices.

During their stay in Hong'an, the team also visited the Martyrs' Cemetery in Hong'an County, the birthplace of the Fourth Front Army in Qiliping Town and Changsheng Street and other red sites, and discussed Cai Shenxi's historical achievements, battle stories and theme selection with relevant Hong'an experts. , scriptwriting, etc. have been discussed in depth. It is reported that within the year, the film based on General Cai Shenxi will complete the script creation and start production. [Link]Cai Shenxi: Outstanding Commander of the Red Army of the Chinese Workers and Peasants Cai Shenxi, formerly known as Cai Shengxi, was born in 1906 in a poor peasant family in Liling, Hunan. In 1920, he entered the county middle school and actively participated in the Progressive Student Movement. In the spring of 1924, he entered the Sun Yat-sen Army Training School, and then transferred to the first phase of the Whampoa Military Academy. In the autumn of the same year, he joined the Communist Party of China. After graduation, he stayed in the school to work in the teaching team. Participated in two eastern expeditions to quell the rebellion of the Guangzhou business group and crusade against the warlord Chen Jiongming. In 1926, he participated in the Northern Expedition, and successively served as the battalion commander of the 4th Army of the National Revolutionary Army and the commander of the 20th Army. In August 1927, he participated in the Nanchang Uprising. He served as the chief of staff of the 24th Division of the 11th Army of the Uprising Force. In December of the same year, he participated in the Guangzhou Uprising and served as the director of the Guangzhou Public Security Bureau. Later, he went to Shanghai and worked in the Military Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Since 1928, Cai Shenxi has been the secretary of the Military Commission of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the commander-in-chief of the No. 1 guerrilla force in the Donggu area of ​​Ji'an. He led his troops to conquer Xiajiang County and cooperated with the revolutionary armed struggle in the Hunan-Jiangxi border area. In early 1930, he served as secretary of the Military Commission of the Yangtze River Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and was soon dispatched to the Yangxin, Daye and Qi (Chun) Huang (Mei) Guang (Ji) areas in southeastern Hubei to lead the guerrilla struggle. In October of the same year, he participated in the formation of the 15th Army of the Red Army of Chinese Workers and Peasants. In December, he arrived in the Hubei, Henan, and Anhui Soviet areas to participate in the first anti-“encirclement and suppression” campaign. In January 1931, after the 15th Army and the 1st Army were co-edited into the 4th Army, Cai Shenxi served as the commander of the 10th Division, a member of the CPC Hubei-Henan-Anhui Special Committee and the vice chairman of the Military Commission, and led his troops to participate in Mojiaolou, Xinji and Shuangqiao. Town waiting for battle. He commanded tact, fought bravely, took the lead, and was wounded and disabled in a battle. In May of the same year, the Central Branch of Hubei, Henan, and Anhui was established. He was a member of the branch and served as the principal of Pengyang Military and Political School. He taught by words and deeds, implemented the educational policy of combining education and training with actual combat requirements, presided over 4 schools, and trained a large number of military and political cadres for the Hubei, Henan, and Anhui Soviet areas. In July 1932, when the Kuomintang army launched the fourth “encirclement and suppression” against the Hubei, Henan, and Anhui Soviet areas, Cai Shenxi was transferred to the command of the 25th Army and led his troops to fight fiercely against the enemy troops in Yingshan and Mabu areas. inflict heavy damage on the enemy. On October 9, during the battle in Hekou Town, Huang’an (now Hong’an), Hubei Province, he was shot in the abdomen, lying on a stretcher and insisting on commanding the battle until his heroic sacrifice. He was only 26 years old. Xu Xiangqian once commented on him: "Comrade Cai Shenxi is one of the main founders of the 15th Red Army, and has made great contributions to the construction and development of the Red Army in Hubei, Henan, and Anhui. He not only has the courage and bearing of a strategist, but also has the courage to fight in previous battles. He is witty and decisive, brave and tenacious, so he has a high prestige in the Fourth Red Army." (According to Xinhua News Agency "Heroes and Martyrs")

