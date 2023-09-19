The details of the benefit that eliminates VAT on the purchase of food

Starting Monday, the benefit will begin to apply for those people who purchase food with a debit card. In order to expand the information on this topic, this medium consulted the tax official, Florencia Fernandez Sabellawho provided details of how this new measure that eliminates VAT will work.

“There are many warehouses, There are many local places that perhaps do not have that discrimination.“, commented Florencia Fernández Sabella about the businesses that are left out of the benefit returned by VAT. “What is expected is that at least it will be a return with broad criteria,” she added.

There are foods that do not pay 21% VAT

Later, Fernández Sabella explained: “On a purchase of $100,000, VAT represents 17.35%because it is 21% of the net, that is, if one buys something for $100,000 It’s not that the $18,800 is going to come”. In turn, he mentioned that there are foods that do not pay 21%, “that is also another complexity, because when everything is in a balloon it is not clear what payment included the tax”.

It will be checked that the person’s identity corresponds to the list of vulnerable

“Since it is being implemented in such a generic way, It will probably be returned purchase by purchase but with the same description“said the tax official. “It will be returned in 48 hours and there is no need to do any paperwork, The only thing that will be controlled is that the person’s identity is on that list that they have of vulnerable people.who are the ones who receive the benefit,” he concluded.

The list of beneficiaries will be published by the AFIP

On the other hand, the interviewee clarified that in order to know to whom the benefit corresponds, “A list prepared by AFIP is published”. Along the same lines, he remarked: “What was there was the list of retirees and it is expected that it will be updated and incorporate the entire universe of people and that one can make the query with their ID to see if they are benefited or not. ”.

In closing, Sabella stated that the benefit is provided only for payments that are made with a debit card issued by financial entities: “When making a bank transfer it will not be covered by the benefit or you could make an electronic payment through a virtual wallet and you would not receive a refund either.”

