The Princess Imam of Jordan (26 years old) said “yes” with her fiancé Jameel Alexander Thermiotis (28 years old) at the Beit Al Urdun Palace, the private residence of King Abdalla II, located in the Dabouq district. It was specially decorated with flowers and all kinds of details by the Jordanian company ADegrees. The boda It was the culmination of five days of festivities, as required by the Muslim tradition, and has caused great expectations throughout the country since it is one of the most accepted princesses of the Royal House. She is the younger sister of the heir, who will also celebrate his wedding this year, so the ceremony has been followed with great interest.

Around 150 guests began to arrive at the palace at six in the afternoon and were received by Kings Abdalla and King Rania., who were in charge of welcoming everyone in the garden and in the ceremonial room. On the list were members of the Jordanian royal family such as Princess Muna, the bride’s paternal grandmother; Princess Basma and Princess Aisha, among others. However, the absence of representatives of the European monarchies, with whom the kings of Jordan maintain an excellent relationship, drew attention.

The ceremony was broadcast by the main Jordanian television channel, which in turn shared the signal on a Facebook live, so thousands of people were able to watch the wedding live, as The bride walking down the aisle on the arm of her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein bin Al Abdullah. Thus, Imán showed his elegant traditional suit in total white for the first time, giving rise to the ceremony in a circular room with a large window in the background that revealed the large garden. Afterwards, the brand new couple approached an adjoining room escorted by a corridor of musicians who accompanied them to the 6-tier cream wedding cake, which they cut together with a sword, thus beginning the wedding banquet.

Last July 5, Jameel Alexander proposed to Iman in a ceremony attended by the kings of Jordan, the three brothers of the princess: Hussein, Salma and Hashem and the family of the fiancé. The engagement ring, valued at 25,000 euros, was one of the stars of the day, a white gold piece with a large diamond in the center set in emeralds.

The princess was born on September 27, 1996, two years after her brother, Crown Prince Hussein.. She is the second of the four children of Abdalla and Rania and her education has been exquisite, as well as her style and elegance inherited from her mother. She studied at the Amman International Academy and continued her academic training at Georgetown University, Washington. It is calculated that each course of her in this prestigious university, in which she also studied her father, King Abdalá, Felipe VI and Bill Clinton. In the same city, she trained at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service. After her, the young woman traveled to New York to do a master’s degree at the Parsons School of Design, where she met her new husband.

Jameel Thermiotis, actually called Jimmy Alexander Thermiotis Hernández, is of Greek descent on his father’s side, but was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994. He studied Business Administration at Florida International University. He currently works in finance, as he is a managing partner of venture capital in New York, where he resides. He belongs to a powerful Venezuelan family, and it is estimated that his fortune exceeds 10 million dollars.

The name change came into effect when the financier had to convert to Islam in order to marry Iman, since Islamic law does not allow marriages between a Muslim woman and a person of a different religion. A change that, for example, Miriam Ungría also had to make in order to celebrate her wedding with Ghazi bin Muhammad, cousin of the Jordanian monarch, after which she is known as Princess Maryam Al Ghazi.

He dress chosen by the bride for the occasion it is an original Dior creation by Maria Grazia Chiuri. A piece of classic medieval inspiration with long sleeves, transparencies and embroidery on the neckline and a large embroidered veil. This minimalist design stands out for the luxury in its details, such as the upper part of the suit in a semi-transparent fabric that gives the appearance of a square neckline but is completed with an elegant perkins collar. Princess Imán wanted her dress to have a long, smooth skirt with an ‘A’ silhouette, which flatters her figure and adds elegance.

It should be remembered that the groom’s grandfather, Jim Thermiotis, was responsible for the Dior franchise in Venezuela for this reason, the bride and also her mother, Rania, dressed with the brand of the French maison. To complete the bridal look, Queen Rania’s daughter wore a diamond tiara, which her mother had already worn on three previous occasions, and a small bouquet of white roses. As for her hairstyle, the princess, she wanted to wear a low bun with some loose locks that framed her face and the embroidered veil with floral motifs covered the long train of her dress.

Rania of Jordan is the wife of King Abdalla II, whom she married in 1999. In 1999 she was proclaimed queen by her husband, a month after he ascended the throne. She was also awarded the honorary rank of colonel in the Jordanian Armed Forces by her husband in 2004.

Rania from Jordan does not hide and it is common for her to make many public appearances. Having been the youngest queen in the world at that time and being considered one of the most beautiful royals, she attracts a lot of attention both nationally and in the rest of the world. She openly supports the rights of women and children, which leads her to collaborate with different Jordanian and international organizations.