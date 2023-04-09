The attention of the entire country was focused on the trial for the crime of Fernando Báez Sosa, which took place in Dolores at the beginning of the year, and for which the accused rugby players ended up convicted. Today, several weeks after the verdict, Graciela Báez expressed her feelings on social networks in the middle of the Easter festival.

“A Holy Week without Fernando. I feel so sad. I miss him too much. They will see me complete, but inside I feel broken”, he wrote on Instagram, in the midst of the reflections that Holy Week awakens for believers.

The post was accompanied by a black and white photograph of the young man murdered at the exit of the Le Brique nightclub, in Villa Gesell, in January 2020.

Quickly, Graciela’s followers began to leave your messages of strength and encouragement For the family of the dead law student.

“We are all sorry for Fernando, ma’am, and as long as Grandpa lives, she will regret it”; “I can’t imagine the pain of your absence, but I can hug you with my soul and tell you that you are not alone.”; “It makes me want to hug you tight”; “I hug you tight”; “A lot of strength for both”: were some of the comments that users left in the dedication to Fernando.

“We will never see our son married”: the message from Fernando Báez Sosa’s parents at a wedding

Last week, Graciela and Silvino went to a wedding together and took advantage of the occasion to remember your son.

“At the wedding of Luis Fernando and Cinthia, in Paraguay, my son’s cousin. He was born the same day as Fer and also has the same name. It’s hard to be present, but we did it. We will never see our son married. I miss him so much, ”Graciela wrote on her Instagram account, referring to the pain they feel as parents.

Graciela and Silvino went to their nephew’s wedding and remembered Fernando.

The followers stopped remarking that “only parents can understand the pain of losing their child”, but they wished them to move on.

