As an important project under Warner Bros., the release date of “Hogwarts: Legacy”, an open world game derived from the “Harry Potter” series of film and television IP, has been delayed again.Developer Avalanche Software says the game allows players to train students in this magic school. However, on Friday, we learned that the game, originally scheduled for this fall/holiday shopping season, has been pushed back to the new date of February 10, 2023.

In the half-minute video delivered by the tweet, Avalance Software Community Manager Chandler Wood explained:

While excited about what the studio is creating, we still need a little more time to bring the best possible gaming experience to every player.

Chandler Wood added – The new date applies to players on Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and PC platforms, and a release date for the Nintendo Switch version will also be announced soon.

It is reported that “Hogwarts: Legacy” sets the plot time in the late 19th century, and players will enter the school as fifth graders.

At Hogwarts, students will learn how to make potions, tame magical beasts, ride broomsticks, unravel the mists, and meet some characters from the original Harry Potter books.

Embarrassingly, players thought they would be able to board platform 9 3/4 of King’s Cross Station smoothly, but the developers suddenly opened it again.

