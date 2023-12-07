“The Devil Wears Prada” Stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt Reunite for Emotional Conversation on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” Series

The actresses met for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, recalling unpublished anecdotes about the film, when both were in its infancy.

Time seems to have stopped for a moment when the unforgettable Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton met again in an emotional talk, now as adult women. 17 years after the premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada”, one of the most iconic films in pop culture, its protagonists Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt immersed themselves in a trunk of memories full of unpublished anecdotes and unexpected confessions. Was it a reunion that the public did not know it needed to close 2023 with a flourish? Probably.

The exciting conversation took place in the most recent edition of Variety magazine’s program, “Actors on Actors,” and went beyond a simple interview, lasting almost 50 minutes. The new format consisted of maintaining a completely spontaneous dialogue about how they met, their experience filming the famous film, common professional issues and their latest projects.

During the conversation, Emily Blunt, remembering their on-screen and off-screen friendship, asked Anne Hathaway about the moment they met. Hathaway demonstrated the extraordinary memory of her Andy character in the feature film and recounted in precise detail that first meeting before the table reading of “The Devil Wears Prada.”

“This is so embarrassing because I remember every second of the first time I saw you,” Hathaway confessed to Blunt, who couldn’t help but laugh. “She was much more in love with you than you were with me. Alright”.

With special affection, the protagonist of “Les Miserables” recounted her memorable first meeting with Emily, placing it in a cafe, a relaxed setting far from cameras and scripts, where a palpable connection would be born. She confessed that she predicted her success as soon as she saw her: “I remember I entered the room and met you,” she revealed. “And I remember instantly thinking, ‘What a movie star.’ “You spilled stardust.” Blunt, overwhelmed by the praise, couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

Hathaway also confessed that, since the “Oppenheimer” actress is British and recently arrived in New York in 2006, she took her for a walk around her neighborhood. Thus, Emily brought out Anne’s welcoming side, describing the first days of filming as uncharted territory. “You were the warmest hug and you were so good to me. Even though you were a colossal movie star at that time, you treated me as a complete equal to you always,” she told him.

Delving into their long-standing relationship, Blunt confessed Hathaway is “one of the people I’ve known the longest. “We’ve known each other for 18 years, that’s the drinking age in England.”

Regarding the film that brought them together, “The Devil Wears Prada,” Blunt noted: “It was crazy. We had a blast with that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it became, they quote it to me every week. “It would be the film that changed my life.”

The funny thing is that Blunt’s character in the movie was quite cruel to Hathaway’s. Emily recalled with a laugh, “I was laughing all the time because he was so horrible to you most of the time in this movie. And it was your little face… that beautiful, slightly bewildered face.”

There was also time to reminisce about the stellar performances of Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, who had improvisations that often left Hathaway amazed. “I remember watching Meryl come up with 18 different lines on the spot. (…) I was like a kindergartner who said: ‘How can everyone be so good?’” She asked herself, evidencing her admiration and her dazzle at the beginning.

But what makes this retrospective between friends even more special is that they are both contemporary actresses and, together, they left an indelible mark on a comedy that catapulted them to fame. While Hathaway was already famous for her starring role in Disney’s “The Princess Diaries,” her career took off in 2006 with “The Devil Wears Prada.”

