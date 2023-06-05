The Diesel that resists, here are the 10 favorite models of Italians

ROME – Despite the specter of uncertainty, diesel cars continue to find positive feedback in the preferences of Italians, so much so that according to Unrae data for May, the most purchased diesel-powered model (the Peugeot 3008) has reached a number of units sold even higher than the first petrol car (the Jeep Avenger). The positive trend recorded by the market in recent months also concerns the top ten diesel registrations which, at the end of May 2023, reached 29,497 units sold, equal to a share of 19.4% of the total. The growth is also underwritten by the fact that in the same period last year, diesel cars had stopped at an altitude of 23,850.

1: Peugeot 3008 (3,305 units sold)







The French crossover is offered with a single diesel propulsion. The specific version is the 3008 BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 with a 131 horsepower 1.5-litre engine connected to an 8-speed gearbox. Prices start at 38,020 euros.

2: Fiat 500X (1,436 units sold)







The agile and spacious compact-crossover from the Italian manufacturer offered in the 500X 1.3 Mjet 95 HP MT6 trim level is fitted with a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine. Prices start at 25,050 euros.

3: Volkswagen Tiguan (1,258 units sold)







The TDI-powered SUV from Wolfsburg starts at 36,766. The entry level is the Tiguan SCR Life equipped with a 122 horsepower 2.0. Available trim levels include R-Line, Elegance with DSG and the Allspace version with a 110mm longer wheelbase.

4: Volkswagen T-Roc (1,237 units sold)







The German crossover is full of diesel examples. The entry model is the T-Roc 2.0TDI SCR Life offered at a price of 31,776 euros. Diesel trim levels include versions equipped with DSG gearbox and all-wheel drive.

5: Peugeot 2008 (1,090 units sold)







The proven BlueHDi 130 engine combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission is the beating heart of all diesel 2008s. The 4.30-metre-long French B-Suv has price lists of 29,720 euros and up.

6: Audi Q3 (1,053 units sold)







The catalog of options and versions underlines the purely premium nature of the Ingolstadt sport utility vehicle. The entry set-up is the Q3 35 TDI for 36,966 euros and 150 HP of power. The model is also offered with a Sportback body and Audi Quattro drive.

7: Jeep Renegade (993 units sold)







Practical, stylish and ready for adventure, the diesel Renegade is powered by the 1.6 MJet with 130 horsepower. The entry-level Longitude version has a price list of 28,850 euros.

8: Jeep Compass (840 units sold)







Also in this case, Jeep relies on the functional and well-stocked 4-cylinder in-line engine which delivers 131 horsepower on the Compass 1.6MJet II Longitude, against a declared consumption of 5.2l/100km. Prices from 33,890 euros.

9: Peugeot 5008 (704 units sold)







The French manufacturer’s trifecta is completed by the spacious seven-seater SUV. The engine is still the BlueHDi 130 and the entry-level version is the 5008 Active Pack EAT 8 S/S priced at 40,265 euros.

10: Alfa Romeo Tonale (693 units sold)







All three diesel versions of the popular Alfa Romeo compact sport utility are powered by a 130 horsepower 1.6 turbo diesel engine. Price lists start at 35,350 euros.