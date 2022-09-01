Today, according to foreign media The Hollywood Reporter, there have been major personnel changes within the “Game of Thrones” spin-off “Dragon Family” currently being launched on HBO MAX, and co-producer and director Miguel Sapochnik will withdraw from this popular drama. set. Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor will be joining in the second season.

“Dragon Family” is a spin-off series of “Game of Thrones” directed by Miguel Sapochnik. The first broadcast was watched by nearly 10 million viewers, setting a record for the opening of HBO’s original series. Then HBO announced that it would renew the “Dragon Family” for the first time. Season two.

Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down from the series after three years of hard work for “Dragon Family”, sources said. “Dragon Family” co-creator Ryan Condol will now serve as the show’s sole showrunner and continue to work closely with co-creator George Martin. Following the exit, Sapochnik signed a preliminary agreement with HBO to develop new projects.

Plus, the production has hired another acclaimed Game of Thrones director, Alan Taylor, as executive producer, who will direct multiple episodes in the second season.

Miguel Sapochnik said in a statement: “Working in the Game of Thrones universe has been an honor over the past few years, especially spending the last two years with the fantastic cast and crew of Dragon Family. time, I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished in season 1 and ecstatic with the enthusiastic response from the audience. The decision to make a change was tough, but I know it’s been both personal and professional for me The right choice.”

Speaking of Alan Taylor, he said: “I was very relieved to learn that Alan would be joining the series. He is someone I have known and respected for a long time, and I am relieved that this series is being run by him. As part of the entire show, I wish Ryan and his team success and best wishes for season two and beyond.”

Alan Taylor said: “I am delighted and honored to be back on HBO. I look forward to working closely with Ryan on season two. Coming back will be a daunting task, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come. challenge.”