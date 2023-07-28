The director of NASA toured Invap in Bariloche, amid the controversy over extraterrestrial contacts

The director of NASA, Clerence «Bill» Nelsontoured the facilities of the Invap company in Bariloche this afternoon, in the midst of the expectation for the report that the space agency will spread about possible contacts with extraterrestrials, according to his own words.

Days ago, the testimony of the retired major, David Grusch, before an Oversight subcommittee of the House of Representatives on “unidentified aerial phenomena» (UAP, for its acronym in English) produced revelations that put back on the agenda if there is extraterrestrial life.

Asked if the government has information on alien life, Grusch replied that the United States is probably aware of the “non-human” activity since the 1930s.

Grusch was categorical in his testimony and stated that the US authorities recovered a non-human aircraft and that inside it was non-human biological remains.

Based on this statement and Nelson’s visit to Argentina, he was consulted on the subject upon arrival in Buenos Aires. He advanced in a press conference that NASA will announce before the end of the year a report about the possible existence of extraterrestrial life.

«LNASA is preparing a final document that will be released this year, in which he addresses the scientific point of view on this topic“, he assured.

Nelson was accompanied at Invap by the US ambassador Marc Stanley, among other people, and by the governor-elect of Río Negro, Alberto Weretilneck, who was the one who released photographs of the tour.

For the bicentennial of diplomatic relations between Argentina and the United States, the administrator of the @NASA, @SenBillNelson and Ambassador Marc Stanley @USAmbassadorARGvisited the headquarters of @invapargentina in Bariloche. pic.twitter.com/oEJrqiJEC8 — Alberto Weretilneck (@Weretilneck) July 28, 2023



