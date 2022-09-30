Finally continued! “Now You See Me 3”, which was officially announced two years ago, is now finally set to direct: Ruben Fleischer (“Uncharted”, “Venom”, “Zombieland”), he and the film star Jesse Eisen Berg and Woody Harrelson are also old acquaintances.

Seth Graham-Smith (“The LEGO Batman Movie,” “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”) wrote the new script, with first drafts written by Eric Singer (“American Hustle,” “Go Onward”).

The sequel, announced two years ago, plans to return the original starring Eisenberg, Harrison, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, etc., saying that the third part will continue The fun, magic and spirit of the first, with both new and old characters.

The first two installments in the series, released in 2013 and 2016, tell the story of the “Four Horsemen” made up of four magicians who carry out theft through a high-tech flashy magic show, and have grossed $686 million at the global box office.