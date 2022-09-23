Original title: The director of the movie “Red Agent”: This is not a spy film in the traditional sense

Sohu Entertainment News (Shan Jin / Wen Video / Ke Ming) The hot-blooded spy film “Red Agent” held a launching ceremony on September 21. Director Zhang Zhe, producers Sun Kaikai, Wang Weiguang, chief producers Wang Yi, Liu Enshang, Penguin Film and television producers Yao Ling, Yu Deshu, and special guest Xu Yuanxiang attended the event.

“Red Agent” takes the 1940s as the background and centers on Lin Xi, a secret agent lurking in the heart of the enemy, showing the intertwined social ecology during the war, as well as the complexity and thrill of our party’s hidden front. At the launch ceremony, the film also released its first concept poster.

Director Zhang Zhe said in his speech at the launching ceremony, “”Red Agent” is not a spy war film in the traditional sense, it is more like the beginning of a new type of film transformation. Mixed with love and brotherhood, it outlines the growth process of a generation of revolutionaries in that turbulent era, as well as their beliefs and ideal choices.”

It is reported that "Red Agent" has been submitted by Tencent Video and selected into the Guangdong Provincial Original Network Audio-Visual Quality Project Library, and will be launched as a key red theme film and television project of Tencent Video in 2023. The film is expected to start in October.

