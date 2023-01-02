The picture is Zhou Xun’s participation in the “HB+U” new director assistance program in Shanghai in June 2016. (Image credit: TPG/Getty Images)

[Look at China News, January 2, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Zixi) Recently, ChinaepidemicThe news of the death of celebrities continued to spread in the film and television circles. December 20 Famous directors from the 1980s to 1990s,Beijing Film AcademyProfessor of DirectingXu TongjunDied of illness at the age of 76. In just 10 days, more than 60 celebrities in the fields of art, literature and medicine passed away, like the last shock bomb in 2022.

Famous mainland director and Nortel professor Xu Tongjun died of suspected epidemic

According to the decision of Xu Tongjun’s family, Xu Tongjun’s funeral will be kept simple, no farewell ceremony will be held, and the body has been cremated. The college will hold a memorial service for Professor Xu Tongjun at an appropriate time in 2023.

After learning of the sad news of Xu Tongjun’s death, many directors in the circle posted condolences. Director Xie Fei even bluntly said that Xu Tongjun’s departure was too sudden, and posted many photos of him and Xie Fei before.

Careful fans found that Xu Tongjun also gave lectures in public in October this year. At that time, he looked very healthy. Some netizens left a message saying that he also went to Xu Tongjun’s lectures in September. He did not hear of any serious illness before his death. Therefore, it is speculated whether Xu Tongjun died suddenly due to the epidemic.



Careful fans found that Xu Tongjun looked healthy in October this year. (Image source: Screenshot of Weibo)

The land media “Sina.com” also<导演许同均因疫情病逝>As the topic, relevant news was reported.

According to Baidu Encyclopedia, Xu Tongjun graduated from the Performance Department of Beijing Academy of Arts in 1966, and was transferred to the Director Department of Beijing Film Academy in 1978 to teach. He has taught dozens of classes, including directing undergraduate class 78, directing training class 84, directing undergraduate class 87, directing undergraduate class 2002 for foreign students, and directing training class 91. He is a teacher of famous directors such as Tian Zhuangzhuang, Chen Kaige, Lou Ye, Wang Xiaoshuai, Han Sanping, Huang Jianxin, Guan Hu, etc.



Xu Tongjun once collaborated with Zhou Xun and Fu Biao in “The Matchmaker in Green Dress”, and with Huang Lei, Ma Su and Tang Wei in “Houhai Front Street”. (Image source: Screenshot of Weibo)

After retiring, Xu Tongjun also taught for a long time in the advanced courses of the director department, and was employed by Qingdao Film Academy (formerly Beijing Film Academy Qingdao Modern Creative Media Academy) as the director of directing.

While teaching, he also directed a number of film and television dramas with official opinions, such as: “Zhenzhen’s Hair House” in 1986, “AIDS Patient”, “Genesis in the Desert” and so on. TV dramas such as “Oh, Kunlun”, “Love Stories in the Hutong”, and “The Man in Muyun” directed by Xu Tongjun have won the “Flying Award” from the official.

About 30 celebrities in art and literature died in 10 days

Recently, the CCP authorities suddenly shifted from the three-year “dynamic clearing” policy to full liberalization. Due to the lack of proper preparation, the number of infections and deaths soared. Among them, bad news frequently came out of the art world.

For example, Bai Lin, the famous Sizhou opera composer, Huangmei opera composer, and Huangmei opera music creation master, died on December 31.

Chen Yaohua, daughter of Chen Hefeng, one of the “Top Ten Leaders” of the Wuhan Peking Opera Troupe, a famous Peking Opera danjiao artist, and a famous Qi school master, died in Wuhan on December 30.

Bi Kecheng, a young Quyi actor in Weihai City, Shandong Province and deputy secretary-general of Weihai Quyi Artists Association, died of illness on December 28 at the age of 39. On the same day, Cheng Daihui, a veteran artist, former choreographer and retired official of the Shanghai Ballet, also passed away.

On December 27, Zhang Manling, a famous Chinese Peking Opera performer and member of the Art Steering Committee of the National Peking Opera Company, died in Beijing. Zhang Manling is a member of the Communist Party of China and has sung red songs such as “Red Detachment of Women” and “Red Wife”.

Yan Dingxian, a well-known art director and creator of “Havoc in Heaven”, died on December 26. He was the director of Shanghai Animation Film Studio.

Artist Han Min died of illness in Shanghai on December 26. He has created more than 50 comic strips such as “The White Haired Girl” and “Zheng Banqiao”.

Shi Wenxin, a member of the Chinese Film Association, died on December 25 at the age of 94. Shi Wenxin is the mother of the famous actor Ge You. On the same day, Zhang Mu, head of the opera troupe of the China National Opera and Dance Theater and a national first-class actor, died of illness in Beijing. Zhang Mu’s representative works are large-scale red operas such as “Xiao Erhei’s Marriage” and “The White-haired Girl”.

On December 24, 2022, Zhao Qing, a national first-class actor, passed away; Li Yanzhen, a first-class actor of Shandong Liuzi Troupe, a member of the Chinese Dramatists Association, and a director of the Shandong Branch of the Chinese Dramatists Association, passed away;

Zheng Rong, a representative of the “golden generation” of Beijing People’s Art, passed away; Yang Da, a famous cross talk master and Cantonese cross talk actor, passed away; Sun Guisheng, an honorary director of the China Piano Association and a famous pianist, passed away; China Oil Painter, Guangdong Artists Association Chairman Tang Xiaoming passed away.

On December 23, Cantonese crosstalk master and national first-class actor Yang Da passed away due to illness; Xiong Yingzheng, a famous clown actor in Sichuan opera circle and performing artist of Chengdu Sichuan Opera Research Institute, passed away; Passed away; Beijing Film Studio performance artist Li Chang passed away.

At 2:30 on December 22, Yu Yuheng, a famous opera educator and founding father of the Chinese Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera, passed away in Beijing Jiangong Hospital.

On December 21, 2022, Chinese director Wang Jingguang passed away due to illness; well-known playwright Yang Lin died suddenly; Chinese musician Jian Qihua passed away.

On December 20, the well-known Chinese actor Fu Zucheng passed away; on December 20, Cheng Jinghua, a disciple of Peking Opera Laodan artist Li Duokui and niece of Cheng Yanqiu, a famous Peking Opera actress, died in Kunming due to the epidemic. Cheng Jinghua once sang the model opera “Red Lantern” and so on.

On December 19, Rodean, a famous photographer of former Beijing Film Studio, died of illness. On the same day, Chen Jingliang, former director and party secretary of the China Film Art Research Center, also passed away.

On December 18, 40-year-old famous Peking opera actress Chu Lanlan passed away due to sudden illness.

More than 30 celebrities in the field of medical sports have passed away

In addition to the arts and literature circles, news of the death of many Chinese celebrities in the fields of medicine and sports has also been reported one after another.

On December 29, 2022, Chen Zhenguang, a Chinese medical scientist, one of the founders of microsurgery, and former member of the Standing Committee of the Hubei Provincial People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, passed away; on December 25, Tong Tanjun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, passed away; on December 21, Nan Dengkun, a Chinese rehabilitation medicine educator, passed away On the 21st, Nan Dengkun, a Chinese rehabilitation medicine educator, passed away; on the 21st, the former curator of Beijing Tongrentang Shi Xiaomo Traditional Chinese Medicine Center, the son of the late four famous doctors in Beijing, Shi Jinmo, passed away; on the 20th, a Chinese neurosurgeon, formerly the Second Hospital of Lanzhou University Dean Kang Dulun passed away; Chinese dermatologist Sun Zengzheng passed away on the 20th; Chinese obstetrics and gynecology expert Cao Laiying, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at People’s Hospital of Wuhan University (Hubei Provincial People’s Hospital), passed away on the 20th, and so on.

In addition, the 37-year-old former Chinese Super League football player Wang Ruoji, the famous pharmacist Wei Shuli, etc., all “died of illness”, and the word “new crown” was not mentioned in the cause of death.

“Beijing Daily” also reported earlier that Wu Guanying, a 67-year-old famous designer and professor at the Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University, died of a “severe cold” on December 20. She is the designer of the commemorative coin for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and one of the designers of the mascot “Fuwa” of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

On December 20, the WeChat public account “Chengdu Intangible Cultural Heritage” also announced that Ni Chengyu, the provincial representative inheritor of Chengdu silver filigree production technology and a master of Chinese arts and crafts, passed away on December 19.

Source: Watch China

