The discussed ages of the Universe – Il Sole 24 ORE

The discussed ages of the Universe

The discussed ages of the Universe

We had never deviated from a range oscillating between 12.5 and 14 billion years, but a recent study has called this belief into question by attributing the age of 26.7 billion years to the universe. Practically double what was estimated up to now. The news was reported by the important scientific journal “Monthly Notices”, of the Royal Astronomical Society, which reported a study that would attest to how the universe may be much older than expected.

26.7 billion years and not 13.7

According to the new study, therefore, our universe could be twice as old as current estimates, effectively challenging the dominant cosmological model and shedding new light on the so-called problem of “impossible primordial galaxies”. Professor Rajendra Gupta, professor of physics from the Faculty of Science at the University of Ottawa, owner of the research, explained that “Our newly developed model extends the galaxy formation time by several billion years, making the universe 26.7 billion years old. years and not 13.7 as previously estimated.”

Big Bang Theory

An authentic revolution given that for decades – the first theory on the Big Bang dates back to the 1920s – scholars from all over the world have calculated the age of our universe by measuring the time elapsed since its formation and studying the oldest stars based on on the famous “redshift” of distant galaxies. In 2021, therefore, thanks to new techniques and technological advances, using the Lambda-CDM concordance model, the age of our universe was estimated at 13.797 billion years. However, many scientists immediately disagreed with this estimate due to the existence of some stars that appear to be older than this age. A perplexity also fueled by the discovery of primordial galaxies in an advanced state of evolution. In fact, these galaxies, existing just 300 million years after the Big Bang, in addition to being surprisingly small in size, appear to have a mass and a level of maturity typically associated with billions of years of cosmic evolution. According to Prof. Gupta, the traditional interpretation of the “cosmological constant”, which identifies dark energy as responsible for accelerating the expansion of the universe, needs revision. A modification in the cosmological model that would help address the problem linked to the “strange” dimensions of the galaxies observed in the primordial universe.

