“The disfigurement of my face, my fear of going outthe traumas and depression of seeing me like this, no one takes them away from meAugustine lamented. a girl who was attacked by a client in a bar in Mendoza. The 21 year old, received 20 stitches in the face for the glass that the client broke and will have to undergo plastic surgery.

The attack occurred early Monday morning when two men came to the bar “Damn dog” and they began to drink at a table on the sidewalk. These people were drunk and began to harass Agustina. After this, the managers of the place asked the men to leave, but the violence increased.

When they got up to leave, one of them tried to take a glass from the place and when they asked him to return it he turned and he blew it up on the 21 year old girl’s head. In a video you can see how Agustina falls to the ground completely stunned while those present try to chase the attackers.

“Before being attacked I was harassed and even so I had to continue being ‘nice’ because they are my clients and they are always right, because my work and the reviews on Google depend on them. So I have to keep putting up with the bullying? Do I have to keep turning a deaf ear to the dirty things they say? Enduring bad faces? Mistreatment of clients towards all of us who work as waiters? ”, Agustina consulted on Facebook where she shared the photos of her injuries.

“What do I have to say now? Thank God I’m alive Good thing it wasn’t worse? Thank you because I was only subjected to harassment and violence?” lamented Agustina Tramontana.

“Yesterday it was me, but this happens constantly in gastronomy. I’m tired of this, of the insecurity, of the fact that I can no longer feel safe even at work, because we always worry about going there or coming back and work was supposed to be the safe place and now not even that. Now am I supposed to feel insecure anywhere?” the girl continued.

“I have more than 20 points on my face, my left ear is deaf… Not to mention the plastic surgery they have to do to me. All for a couple of drinks, for some beasts that do not know how to measure themselves, nor do they know how to drink! ”, He pointed out in his crude account. “They ruined my face to the point where I couldn’t see myself in a mirror without crying.they did physical and mental shit to me and just as it happened to me it happens to many people who work in the field, this happens every day, do not believe that because it reaches the media it is a debut and a farewell ”, he highlighted.

