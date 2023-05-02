Given the difficult situation in our country regarding the constant price variations of products that are marketed and that make up the basic food basket, it becomes necessary to specify the scope of certain standards that are not being met by some merchants.

First of all, it is worth remembering that while a business is open, all the products that are for sale must have their respective price, clearly displayed.

Thus, at the national level, the Resolution No. 7/SCDyDC/02 (Secretary of Competition, Deregulation and Consumer Defense)complementary to current commercial loyalty regulations, and requires the display of the prices of the goods and services that are marketed, in legal tender (pesos) and must be the price that is actually paid at the checkout line.

Due to the rise in the dollar, businesses mark prices up to 3 times a day

The obligation on the part of merchants to display prices is due to the constitutional right of freedom of choice enshrined in the article 42of our Magna Carta.

By being able to know the price of a good, before acquiring it, the purchase decision is made with freedom and clear, truthful and sufficient information.

And it is important to note that prices must be visible to the consumer and in pesos ($). The signs that say “Shower in Preparation” have no legal validity. The windows are assembled outside customer service hours.

Current national regulations allow displaying the price of goods in dollars, but in smaller typefaces than those used to show the price in pesos.

The display of prices is a law, even if there is inflation

The displayed price must be the final price to be paid. That is to say, cannot be indicatedFor example, “plus fees and charges.” The consumer does not have to be doing mathematical calculations, prior to purchasing a product.

The food basket increased 12 times in five years

In the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, the Law 4827 reinforces the obligation to display prices always, in shop windows and gondolas of Buenos Aires shops, on each product or group thereof. And it even determines as abusive any conduct on the part of a merchant that prevents or undermines the freedom of consumers to take notes or photos of the prices displayed in a certain location.

The displayed price must be in Argentine pesos and include fees, charges and taxes; the consumer does not have to be doing the math before buying a product.

Bars and restaurants must display prices through price lists in paper format, at the entrance to the establishment (windows or lecterns), and, inside the place, through paper or QR lists at each table. And they must have a paper letter, for those diners (for example, older adults who do not usually handle technology) who request it.

Garages, kiosks, grocery stores, bakeries, self-service stores, supermarkets, as well as talso any type of commercial premises that have goods available to the public or provide services, must comply with the obligation to display the respective values ​​while the premises are open to the entry of potential consumers. In several areas it is allowed to do it through lists, visible.

The circumstance that the inflationary context makes merchants have to repeatedly highlight the goods they sell, does not prevent them from always having to report prices. It is a constitutional right of consumers and it must be fulfilled.

*Professor in charge of the subject “Consumer and User Rights” at the Faculty of Law of the University of Belgrano.