The Diverse Jury for the 2023 Miss Universe Pageant: A Look at the Professionals Choosing the Next Winner

A Diverse and Esteemed Jury to Choose the Next Miss Universe

A diverse and esteemed group of professionals will come together on Saturday, November 18, to select the next Miss Universe in a gala that will be held at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium.

Among the members of the jury is Puerto Rican presenter and actress Giselle Blondet, who will be representing the Telemundo network in the 72nd edition of the contest. Joining her on the panel are two former Miss Universe winners, Janelle Commissiong (Miss Universe 1987) and Iris Mittenaere (Miss Universe 2016), both of whom have gone on to have successful careers in various fields.

Also serving on the jury is Dr. Connie Mariano, who previously served as a physician to three United States presidents and became the first Filipino-American in US history to achieve the rank of Navy rear admiral. Joining them are Kenyan model Halima Aden, sports crisis manager Denise White, influencer Avani Gregg, and Roku executive Sweta Patel.

The organization has also reinstated two men to the jury after several years of having an all-female panel. These men are presenter Carson Kressley and Mexican singer Mario Bautista, both of whom bring their own unique perspectives and talents to the selection committee.

“We are honored to have such brilliant committee members this year. Each of them brings a unique perspective to the challenging and intricate process of choosing a single special delegate to wear the crown as our 2023 global ambassador for social change and women’s empowerment,” said Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart.

The 85 delegates participating in this edition will face this group of professionals during the jury interview, which will take place tomorrow. The new Miss Universe will be crowned on November 18 in a gala that will feature John Legend as a guest artist and will be hosted by past Miss Universe winners Olivia Culpo, Catriona Gray, as well as Jeannie Mai, Zuri Hall, and Maria Menounos.

Karla Guilfú Acevedo will be representing Puerto Rico in the contest, which can be watched locally through Wapa Television and in the United States on Roku Channel and Telemundo.

