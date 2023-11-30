The Divine Journey: Exploring the Themes and Messages in “Once We Were Divine”

The fate of humanity has long been a topic of deep contemplation and philosophical inquiry. The Chinese-made film “Becoming God Again” delves into this concept, offering a unique and thought-provoking exploration of the origin and destination of life, as well as the root causes of chaos in the world.

The film, produced by Canada’s New Tang Dynasty Television (NTDTV), is a large-scale fantasy feature that takes audiences on a captivating journey through the interconnected lives of various characters, shedding light on the complex web of karma and destiny that binds them together. The Epoch Times had the opportunity to view this remarkable film on Clean World and spoke with viewers who shared their reflections on the profound messages it conveys.

One viewer recounted a poignant childhood memory of feeling a deep longing for their heavenly home and relatives, despite being surrounded by family in the physical world. Little did they realize at the time that they missed their celestial origins and the spiritual connections that transcend earthly lifetimes. The film’s exploration of the pre-existence of souls and their purpose in coming to this world resonated deeply with many viewers.

The narrative unfolds through a diverse cast of characters, each representing different moral and spiritual inclinations. The protagonist, Song Guangming, embodies unwavering faith and righteousness, while other characters grapple with conflicting desires, varying from self-interest to the pursuit of higher virtues. The film’s portrayal of the internal struggles and moral dilemmas faced by these characters serves as a mirror to the complexities of human nature and the choices that shape individual destinies.

As the film delves deeper into the cause of societal turmoil and moral decay, it unveils a powerful allegory of how malevolent forces from the celestial realm infiltrate the human world, sowing seeds of atheism and discord, ultimately leading to widespread moral degradation. The film’s depiction of these metaphysical battles between good and evil offers a profound commentary on the contemporary state of the world and the existential threats facing humanity.

The film also emphasizes the interconnectedness of human destinies, portraying the intricate karmic bonds that unite individuals across different lifetimes. It weaves a tapestry of personal relationships, illustrating the intertwined threads of karma that entangle individuals in a web of retribution, gratitude, and recompense, ultimately shaping their fates.

“Becoming God Again” prompts viewers to contemplate the cyclical nature of existence, the interplay of good and evil, and the enduring quest for spiritual salvation amid the tumult of the human experience. The film’s powerful portrayal of these timeless themes and its visual grandeur have left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide, sparking profound introspection and a renewed appreciation for the complexities of life.

As viewers are drawn into the transcendental realms intricately depicted in the film, they are confronted with the fundamental questions of existence: where do we come from, where do we go, and how do we navigate the moral and spiritual challenges that shape our destinies? These timeless inquiries resonate beyond the cinematic canvas, offering profound insights into the human condition and the enduring quest for enlightenment and salvation.

