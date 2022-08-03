Beijing News (Reporter Yang Lianjie) Since the first domestic “Marriage and Family Lawyer” industry documentary “Dear Enemy” landed on Tencent Video on July 13, the marriage and family affairs cases shown in the film have aroused discussion among the audience. There is a case in the first episode that was a follow-up to the “Changsha handsome guy cheated on the flight attendant who spent millions and was repented of marriage”, which had been searched many times in the past two years. There are many shooting angles and high-definition picture quality, and the faces of the male parties have not been coded, so some viewers feel that they are not like documentaries, but have a feeling of watching a drama.

In an interview with the media, producer Tang Jiancong said that an important criterion for the filming of “Dear Enemy” is to obtain a power of attorney for the informed consent of all subjects. Even if the parties sign a power of attorney and agree to show their faces, the program team will take the initiative to communicate with them before the broadcast, taking into account that it is impossible for the parties to predict the impact on their lives after the film is broadcast, and make coding and voice changes. . However, the parties involved in the incident of “Changsha handsome guy cheating on flight attendant spent millions and regretted their marriage” took the initiative to request not to code. Even if the program team repeatedly confirmed with him before the broadcast, he would not change his original intention. Because he believes that he is also a victim in this emotional entanglement, and hopes to correct his name after the film is broadcast, so he strongly requests not to code.

Tang Jiancong said: “That’s why the picture quality of this case is very clear, and it is not coded and presented. But we didn’t expect this to cause some misunderstandings to the audience (misunderstanding that the documentary has a design). What I want to say is, All the cases in our program are real cases authorized by the parties, and none of them were acted out.” Many cases presented in the film are complex, tangled, and full of drama. Tang Jiancong said that what everyone saw in the film was less than 1/3 of all the shooting cases. In fact, many more extreme and dramatic cases were shot, which could not be broadcast because the parties were unwilling to authorize them. It took a lot of abandonment to choose these cases to present to the audience.”

“Dear Enemy” focuses on four senior marriage and family lawyers with personal styles, telling the stories of ups and downs of real marriage and family through their professional perspectives, and deeply analyzes the modern society from the two dimensions of “law” and “emotion” of intimacy. When asked why he chose the perspective of marriage and family lawyers, Tang Jiancong said that when he first wanted to make a documentary about lawyers, there was a famous national lawyers association who wanted to cooperate, but after learning that they were all dealing with huge economic disputes and commercial cases, The team believes that this kind of economic case is not deeply related to most audiences, and it is difficult to resonate widely, and marriage and family affairs cases are more empathetic topics for audiences.

