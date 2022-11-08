Original title: Reproduce the behind-the-scenes shooting of the “Changjin Lake” series (theme)

Documentary “One Hundred Million” is set for November 18 (subtitle)

Yangzi Evening News (Reporter Kong Xiaoping) On the 7th, the documentary “One Ten Million”, which was behind the filming of the films “Changjin Lake” and “Changjin Lake: Water Gate Bridge”, was fully displayed, and it was announced that it will be launched on November 18. Great Cinema. Last year’s National Day file “Changjin Lake” was released, setting off the “Changjin Lake Effect” nationwide to pay tribute to the veterans of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea and remember the spirit of resisting U.S. aggression and aid Korea. The film “Changjin Lake” has set a record in Chinese film history in terms of production scale, investment scale, shooting time span and the number of cast members.

Previously, the creators of the films “Changjin Lake” and “Changjin Lake’s Water Gate Bridge” both said in an interview that the film presented the most fierce and brutal battle in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, and the process of filming the film was also like a thrilling “Battle”; now, the audience can finally see the “battle process” of the film from preparation to filming through this documentary. Everyone involved in this film is like a soldier of the Seventh Company, inspiring themselves with the spirit of resisting US aggression and aiding Korea throughout the whole process. to go. The entire creative process itself is as magnificent as a movie, and it is worthy of being recorded by light and shadow. This is also the original intention of the documentary “One Ten Million”.

Previously, due to the limitation of time and other factors, many wonderful scenes could not be cut into the “Changjin Lake” series of films. These precious scenes will be exposed for the first time in the documentary “One Ten Million”: Wu Wanli’s Memories , what kind of entrustment did brother Wu Qianli have to him? After the encounter at a private house in the middle of the mountain, Yu Congrong was covered in bean paste that had been knocked over when he was fighting with the enemy. What kind of reaction did Lei Gong have when he saw it? These episodes will lead the audience back to the film and see the vivid Seventh Company soldiers again.

In addition, there are more behind-the-scenes stories that will also be exposed through the release of this documentary: the actors go to work with injuries, the main creators are serious and serious about filming, and they often make oolong jokes in the spare time of intense work…

The title of the film comes from the names of the protagonists Wu’s brothers, and behind this movie that has created countless records, it actually embodies the unity and efforts of “ten million” Chinese filmmakers. When the films “Changjin Lake” and “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” were released, the shocking and realistic special effects in the films left a deep impression on the audience. The most “original” pictures during the shooting process are presented to the audience, allowing the audience to see how a war epic blockbuster “rises from the ground up”.

“One Ten Million” truly records these, and the meticulous consideration of the main creators is admirable. For example, director Chen Kaige put forward requirements for Wu Wanli’s clothing, which should be a little bigger first, and then gradually fit in order to reflect the growth of this young man. It is precisely because of such all-round strict requirements that the “Changjin Lake” series of films can create the peak of Chinese film history.