The dollar came to trade above $800 and jeopardized the agreement with the IMF

The “blue” dollar continued its bullish rally this Wednesday and, after touching $800, it finally fell back to close at $780 in the City of Buenos Aires and $788 in Córdoba, with which the gap with the official price stood at 115% and puts the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under review when the promised disbursement has not yet been formalized.

It is that the body pressured the government to reduce the spread between both prices by adjusting the official price of the currency, but the results were diametrically opposed.

“Efforts will continue to ensure external competitiveness and strengthen reserve coverage, which the authorities plan to complement through the timely rationalization of the exchange rate policy,” the IMF had pointed out.

In turn, he explained that the approval of the new program was subject to the implementation of a series of measures by the national government.

This was also revealed by the Argentine government when it published the resolutions by which it applied a series of taxes to imports in the first days of August.

Immediately after the After the signing of the Staff Level Agreement (SLA), the Central Bank accelerated the rate of the daily crawling peg from 7 to 11%, a process that culminated in the 20% devaluation announced last Monday.

On Friday the 11th, before the election, the exchange rate gap was 100% ($300 against $605 of the informal currency) and after the correction it widened 15 basis points.

Therefore, the consequences of the measure demanded by the IMF affect the very design of the SLA that will be analyzed by the Board of Directors of the organization next Wednesday, August 23.

So far, the IMF has not expressed itself about the situation but it is discounted that the meeting will take place and the transfer of US$ 7,500 million will be approved.

However, it is not ruled out that given the change in scenario, the possibility of keeping the negotiations of the different goals open.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa plans to travel to Washington early next week. Although the environment communicates that he will go to sign the agreement, formally his presence is not necessary since everything is in the hands of the Board.

Therefore, rumors and assumptions about the true reason for his presence in the US capital are growing in the market. In principle, Massa would try to get at least an additional US$500 million to be able to intervene in the exchange market.

Although “Blue” was rising from the start of the round, the picture was different in the intervened stock market, where the MEP dollar fell 2.4% to $651.41, while the Cash with Liquidation rose 2, 9% to $722.82.

Without changes in the official price, the Savings dollar and the Card remain at $639.63 and the Qatar at $657.90.

“Based on the prospects for nominality – which would gain even greater momentum after a devaluation and which is not effective without confidence or a plan – the gap immediately returns to 100%. The financial and free dollars continue to rearrange without pause because the search for coverage is a priority for most operators despite the recent strong rise in yields up to a TEA of more than 200% per year”, explained the analyst Gustavo Ber.

The relief came from sovereign bonds, which partially halted their fall and ended the round with a positive balance of 2% on average.

For its part, the Central Bank, which is holding back the approval of import payments, was able to buy US$ 117 million, expanding the favorable balance for the month to US$ 600 million.

Side effect

In addition to the skyrocketing of prices and inflation, the devaluation produced a very harsh collateral effect on the debt that was adjusted by dollar linked, which is the one that is updated by the official exchange rate.

“For this year, dollar linked maturities increased by close to $73,639 million. However, for next year, the increase is $1,987,766 million. It must be taken into account that, possibly, an additional fee must be added to this for CER-adjustable bonds that have insurance against devaluation, but that will depend on the contract for each bond and it is difficult to estimate a priori ”, calculated the economist from Libertad y Progress, Lautaro Moschet.

