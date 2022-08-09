Original title: The domestic animation film “Goodbye to the Monsters of Mountains and Seas” revealed a new trailer for the beast Bai Ze to travel the mountains and seas to save Kunlun

Sohu Entertainment News, directed by Huang Jianming and written by Wu Xiaoyu, the domestic animation film “Farewell to Monsters” released the “Monsters Down the Mountain” version of the trailer and character posters today. In the preview and posters exposed this time, Bai Ze opened the Shanhaijing map and opened the road of escape and adventure, just to adhere to the light of inner justice. The movie is available for pre-order now.

The main creator shares do not forget the original intention

As the opening film of Beijing Animation Week, “The Classic of Mountains and Seas: Goodbye to Monsters” won recognition for its first screening on August 5. After the screening of the film, the main creative team also took the stage to share their creative experience and film art ideas with the audience. As a work that took five years to come out, director Huang Jianming is very happy that “Farewell to Monsters” has finally met the audience. I hope that every audience can find themselves in the characters and get emotional healing from the story; screenwriter Wu Xiaoyu also shared the original intention of creating this story – hoping to tell a story that can empathize with modern people with the help of the well-known worldview of Shanhaijing.

The mythical beast Bai Ze travels the mountains and seas In the trailer released this time, Bai Ze falls from the sky, travels the mountains and seas, and faces the doubts of the outside world and the ununderstood world, Bai Ze never forgets his original intention, and he always insists that he wants to be a good doctor. The first half of the trailer reflects the various setbacks and challenges that Bai Ze has experienced, and the second half tells about Bai Ze's fight against the black spirit in order to protect justice. "Goodbye Monsters in the Classic of Mountains and Seas" also exposed a set of character posters this time. The character posters of Bai Ze and Jiuwei use red as the main color, symbolizing their perseverance and perseverance to move forward; Yi uses green as the main color, symbolizing vitality and hope for the future. The main color of Kushan God is blue, which symbolizes his sincerity and friendliness. "Shan Hai Jing: Goodbye Monster" is produced by Sunac Future Culture Entertainment (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Daily Vision Film and Animation Co., Ltd., Lechuang Film (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Human Intelligence Wuxi Film Co., Ltd., Tibet Yue It is jointly produced by Duji Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Guotu Boya Culture Development Co., Ltd., Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Anding Investment Co., Ltd. Released on August 13.

