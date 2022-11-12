Source title: The domestic entertainment men’s group debuted in the United States, and the strength of the BILLBOARD BOY STORY leads the globalization of Chinese culture

On November 3rd, the title song "WW" of BOY STORY's latest album "WE" reached the third place on the US Billboard Daily Trends Chart, and continued on the chart for 8 hours. This ranking is the first time that a Chinese men's team has entered an international authoritative list. It is a symbol of the globalization of China's cultural and entertainment industry, and it is also the best recognition of BOY STORY's four-year debut. BOY STORY is a boy group consisting of Hanyu, Zihao, Xinlong, Zeyu, Mingrui and Shuyang. Starting with REAL!Project in September 2017, BOY STORY started a one-year debut preview. Hot plan, and announced his official debut on September 21, 2018. At the same time as his debut, all the debut Showcases held nationwide were sold out as soon as the tickets were issued. In addition, BOY STORY won one likes from the music show with his debut song "ENOUGH", showing his super high fans. Purchasing power and fiery popularity, but also the REAL of BOY STORY! Project has drawn a happy ending. The international authoritative music list Billboard also reported on BOY STORY: "The faces of overseas fans can be seen everywhere at many events, and this powerful national group has received great attention around the world." In December of the same year , BOY STORY was invited to participate in Singapore KBEE2018 (2018 Singapore Hallyu Expo) as an 'Asian newcomer' in the Chinese-speaking region and performed three consecutive songs of "HANDZ UP", "JUMP UP" and "HOW OLD RU", detonating the atmosphere of the scene, Overseas fans also interacted enthusiastically with BOY STORY on the stage. Then at KCON 2019 Thailand (one of the most representative K-pop cultural export platforms) held in Bangkok, Thailand, BOY STORY also appeared in the invited list. This is the first time in the history of KCON that a Chinese men's group has been invited to perform. The local fans in Thailand also used the greatest enthusiasm to support and sing along the whole process in Chinese, and the live stage effect was excellent. Netizens commented: "I didn't expect C-pop culture to be exported like this." In August 2019, the Canadian National Exhibition CNE (founded in 1879 and one of the largest exhibitions in North America) invited BOY STORY to stage They performed and held a fan meeting in the CNE venue. Although it was the first meeting between local Canadian fans and BOY STORY members, the atmosphere was very lively. After the event, the members posted on their personal Weibo, "Thank you to the enthusiastic fans, and hope to meet more in the future." Showing the extraordinary influence of BOY STORY overseas. This is another successful achievement in overseas markets after BOY STORY surpassed one million subscribers on overseas video site YouTube on March 25 last year. At the same time, BOY STORY is also China's first all-member Chinese boy group with more than one million subscribers on overseas video platforms. All members of BOYSTORY are Chinese nationals, and they are the pioneers who truly make Chinese music go global. At the same time, BOYSTORY is also the second YouTube music blogger in mainland China, showing its high popularity overseas. On the road of pursuing their dreams, BOY STORY has always adhered to the ultra-high-quality music quality, combined with difficult choreography and high-level dance strength, and established a unique reputation for their "super strength" in the highly competitive domestic entertainment market. , was once hailed by netizens as "the ceiling of the strength of the men's group within the entertainment industry". Recently, BOY STORY participated in the large-scale online operation event "For Our Glory" jointly organized by Sina Entertainment and People's Entertainment. With the gradual disclosure of the content, BOY STORY's strength has been further recognized by the public. On the day of the premiere, there were 7 topics on the hot search list. Let us look forward to the follow-up BOY STORY to bring us more surprises~

