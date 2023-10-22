THE DORKS – business model hate

DIE DORKS

Business model hate

(Metal| Thrash | Punk)



Label: Demons Run Amok

Format: (EP)

Release: 22.09.2023

About a year ago, DIE DORKS from Marktl in Upper Bavaria, around the likeable front woman and guitarist Liza Dork, released a small but fine acoustic EP “Are We Still Wir?!” via Coretex Records. Now the socially critical metal punks are back with their latest work “Business Model Hass”, just over two years after their last regular album “Machines From Tomorrow”.

And the opener “Never out of place” already gives an idea that the band’s musical focus is shifting further and further towards metal; only the dull, mixed and pressing drums reveal the musicians’ hardcore punk roots. while Lizal is more than convincing on the microphone. When it comes to lyrical themes, the three PUNK write in bold capital letters, because our society is thoroughly dissected and the great challenges of our time are ruthlessly addressed. Probably also due to the events of the last few years, guitarist and singer Liza Dork’s already angry and highly political lyrics have become even angrier, less ironic and, above all, more direct, like the merciless hate cap “So Stand Es Geschreiben” against capitalists, Neoliberals and right-wing extremists with words like “If you lack respect for life, do you really think I have it before you?” proves.

The acoustic excursion also seemed to have left its mark, and so DIE DORKS swapped their electric guitars for acoustic ones again on “Who Takes Me Die Fear” and the song “Because Die Erde Brennt” about the climate catastrophe. Before they let the lightning-fast metal riffs off the leash again on “Nay Saying” and the previously released title track and even pick up the tempo in the final “We Are Not Das People”.

With their latest work “Business Model Hass”, the trio from Bavaria underlines their status as a consensus band for punks and metalheads. Once again they are convincing not only on the musical side but above all as close observers of the grievances of our society today, as their important socially critical and political texts impressively show. Now it’s really time for the Bavarian trio to make it to Austria for one show or another.

Tracklist “Hate Business Model”:

1. Never out of place

2. Unpopular

3. This is how it was written

4. Be good to each other

5. Who takes away my fear

6. Because the earth is burning

7. Say no

8. Business model Hass

9. Behind the horizon

10. I’m full

11. We are not the people

Total playing time: 46:45

