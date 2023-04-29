The downturn in the media industry, “PAPER Magazine” officially fired all editors | Hypebeast

Founded in 1984 by Kim Hastreiter and David Hershkovits, “PAPER Magazine” not only has in-depth ink on fashion, celebrity, entertainment, music, LGBTQ culture, surfing and skateboarding art, but also through Kim Kardashian’s appearance in 2014 “breaking the Internet” is famous for a group of photos.

According to “Adweek” news, as its paper publication announced that it will stop publishing indefinitely in 2020 due to the epidemic, and with the continued downturn in the media industry, “PAPER Magazine” recently made a decision to lay off staff and officially dismissed the editorial team. In addition to 30 full-time employees being affected, Justin Moran, who took over as the editor-in-chief from 2019, has also confirmed his tenure until May, and will end the business after processing the remaining projects.

“PAPER Magazine” is a publisher following “Buzzfeed”, “ESPN”, and “Vox Media”. As advertising companies increasingly invest funds in social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, many publications are facing advertising revenue. Insufficient unfavorable environment, although the media itself has not closed down, it can only continue to cut costs to survive. Sources also revealed that other response plans include selling the company to interested potential investors.

It is not clear whether “PAPER Magazine” will continue to operate in the future, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.