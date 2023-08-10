The Dr. Plottier House Museum is renovated to combine history, culture, education and tourism

Work continues for the conditioning and reconstruction of the Dr. Plottier House Museum in order to encourage tourism and education. The objective is to create a unique space in that sector of the city that has a view of Laguna Elena.

The town seeks to preserve its identity by intervening architecturally in a unique place like this to keep the memory of the inhabitants alive; and works to add new proposals expanding the range of services.

The architect Luis Bertolini together with the mayor of Plottier, Gloria Argentina Ruiz. Photo courtesy

The Municipality of Plottier commissioned the architect Luis Bertolini, Secretary of Urban Developmentthe enhancement of current buildings and the development of new proposals on the property.

When explaining the novelties that will be seen in the future, Bertolini said that “the urban project aims to preserve the historical heritage in the city of Plottier, to promote the pre-existing that exists on the property and to respect biodiversity in its two dimensions: the biological and the cultural.

Bertolini leads the enhancement of current buildings and the development of new proposals on the property. Photo courtesy

He also highlighted that “for the implementation of new buildings and spaces with very specific functionalities, the way in which the new elements will be distributed, the forms within the design and that their coexistence with the pre-existing ones and the landmarks is harmonious, was studied, respecting this form the cultural heritage.

For her part, the current mayor of the city, Gloria Argentina Ruiz, referred to the presentations made in the Nation to accompany the initiative of the Municipality of Plottier. «We succeeded in having the reconditioning and improvements of the Dr Plottier House-Museum included in the Argentina Hace Plan, and thus we obtained the funds to carry out the work carried out to date. We also presented the project for the Tea House, parking lot, and service area.”

Interior rendering of the Tea House. Photo courtesy

To explain the scope of the project, Bertolini explained that “there are different sectors within the property to generate independent spaces, but at the same time they are all integrated into the Interior pedestrian circulation designed in order to achieve a harmonious layout”.

Defined sectors for events and acts stand out, contemplation sector, the points selfiescinema sector with removable furniture, house-museum sector and secondary house-museum, Tea House sector, Information Point-services sector and Laguna Elena. The circulations proposed in the design are functional for access to the different sectors and include signage, street furniture and LED lighting.

Render information-services point

outdoor space rendering

Render view of the Tea House

Exterior rendering of the Té house

rendering of the parking lot

The House Museum of Dr. Plottier is a construction carried out in the first decade of this century, which is located on the south side of Plottier and was the house of the ranch of the founder of the town.





