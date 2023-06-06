The drama “Home” is not just a drama, but also a dialogue of life across time and space



“Home” is the first part of Ba Jin’s “Torrent Trilogy”, which occupies an important position and plays a huge role in the history of modern Chinese literature. Cao Yu’s adaptation of Ba Jin’s novel of the same name into a play has been hailed as a model for adaptation from literary works to drama scripts.On the evening of June 2, 2023, the drama “Home” produced by Jiangsu Provincial Performance Co., Ltd. was staged in the Grand Theater of Jiaxing Grand Theater.

Home, such a warm and heavy word, in that turbulent age, some people ignored its decay and tried their best to maintain it;……In the drama “Family”, Juexin is contradictory and restless, Ruiyu is kind and tough, Juehui is innocent and enthusiastic, and Mingfeng is unyielding and unyielding. The fate of several protagonists deeply affects the hearts of the audience…

In addition to the shaping of the characters, the design of the stage also makes the audience’s eyes shine. The stage design of the drama “Home” is very simple and atmospheric, with a lot of compression to highlight the relationship between the characters. Some music and dance elements are added to the play, which can be accepted by the audience. The stage emphasizes the fluency and fluidity of the space. It may be just some simple benches, tables and chairs, but with the light and shadow, the images of the characters stand up instantly, and the inner emotions burst out.a big one on stageThe word “family” runs through the whole performance. It is not only the theme, but also a heavy shackle, which heralds the various encounters of this big family. The fate of the characters also changed between the flipping of several doors. In the end, the eldest young master Juexin was trapped in the door. He was bound and oppressed by this family and the feudal system. The audience can intuitively feel the heart of the characters.

In the last scene of the play, Rui Jue passed away shortly after giving birth, but she has been waiting for Juexin to come to her side. It was snowing heavily, and the snow drifted on the stage for a long time, like a lament for Rui Jue’s departure, a farewell to the past, Juexin’s surging pain and enlightenment, as well as cheers for new life and new ideas. The snow was so beautiful, all the characters seemed to find themselves, like a ray of sunshine.

The beauty of art is alive, invisible and continuous. Just like the beautiful journey brought by the drama “Home”.